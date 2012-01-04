Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Jan 04 Barclays Bank PLC "Papillon 2011-5"
* Moody's assigns (sf) ratings to Barclays Bank PLC "Papillon 2011-5" unfunded credit default swaps
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.