(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 04 - Fitch Rating has assigned India's Sri Vijayalakshmi Steel Traders (VLST) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned a 'Fitch B(ind)' rating to VLST's INR250m cash credit and INR30m non-fund based limits.

The ratings reflect VLST's increasing gross financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) of 6.0x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10: 5.8x) and declining interest cover of 1.5x (1.8x). The ratings are also constrained by the firm's high working capital utilisation levels of above 90% due to the working capital intensity of its business. This is because VLST maintains an approximate one month worth of inventories to meet customer demands. Most of its inventory is procured using cash, while its customers are offered a credit of 20-45 days.

The ratings also reflect the company's profitable operations and consistent EBITDA margins of 1.7% to 2.5% for the past five years. The ratings also consider VLST's long-standing relationships with suppliers like Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable) and Steel Authority of India Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), with whom it has procurement agreements ensuring a continuous supply of traded goods.

Negative rating action may result from net leverage exceeding 6.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, positive rating action may be considered if net leverage is sustained at below 4.5x

VLST is a partnership firm established in 1999 to trade iron and steel products. In FY11, the firm reported revenue of INR1,772.8m (FY10: INR1,643.7m), EBITDA margins of 2.2% (2%), and net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) of 5.5x (5.7x). For H1FY12, revenue and EBITDA stood at INR1,100.7m and INR22.2m, respectively