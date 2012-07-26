(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the death of President Atta
Mills as the result of illness will have no immediate impact on its ratings and outlook on the
Republic of Ghana (B/Stable/B).
Ghana's well-established democracy ensured a relatively smooth transition from
Mr. Mills to Vice-President John Mahama. Under Ghana's constitution, the
vice-president is sworn in as the new president if the incumbent dies in
office; soon after Mr. Mill's death on July 24, Mr. Mahama was sworn in.
Ghana remains one of Africa's most stable democracies; both major parties have
relinquished power after losing elections. Even though Ghana's last
presidential election result in 2008 was very close--less than 1% of the vote
separated the winner from the loser--former president Mr. John Kufuor stepped
down in strict adherence to the constitution, enabling a smooth transition of
power.
The new president, Mr. Mahama, has promised policy continuity. While it
remains unclear whether Mr. Mahama will represent the governing National
Democratic Party in Ghana's elections, which are scheduled for December of
this year, it is likely that the party will not significantly alter its
economic policy stance. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition, Mr. Nada
Akufo-Addo has highlighted that the orderly transition was a demonstration of
Ghana's mature democratic system and temporarily suspended campaigning out of
respect for the former president.
The ratings on the Republic of Ghana continue to be constrained by our view of
the country's fiscal management, which has contributed to large fiscal
deficits as well as supplier arrears. The ratings are supported by strong GDP
growth, strengthening oil production volumes, and a track record of political
stability.