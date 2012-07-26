(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shinhan Card 2010-1 International Ltd (Shinhan 2010-1), Shinhan Card 2011-2 International Ltd (Shinhan 2011-2) and Shinhan Card 2011-3 International Ltd (Shinhan 2011-3). All are securitisations of credit card receivables in South Korean originated by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (Shinhan Card; 'A-'/Stable/'F2'). The rating actions are as follows:

Shinhan 2010-1

USD300m floating-rate notes due February 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Shinhan 2011-2

USD300m floating-rate notes due March 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Shinhan 2011-3

USD300m floating-rate notes due November 2016 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the performance of the underlying assets has remained well within expectation, and that credit enhancement is sufficient to support the current ratings. Delinquencies have been low, notwithstanding their recent marginal increase, and payment rates have remained stable since the transactions closed.

Fitch expects delinquencies to continue to increase marginally over the next 12 months, given high household debt levels in South Korea. However, the eligibility criteria Fitch uses to assess the underlying pools and the agency's conservative base case assumptions should provide sufficient protection for the ratings. These are reflected in the Stable Outlook.

According to the respective transactions' June 2012 servicer reports, the three-month average delinquency ratio, equivalent to 60-89 days past due, was 0.13% for Shinhan 2010-1, 0.14% for Shinhan 2011-2 and 0.13% for Shinhan 2011-3, well below the transaction trigger of 2%.

The three-month average annualised net yield was 6.46% for Shinhan 2010-1, 6.1% for Shinhan 2011-2 and 6.29% for Shinhan 2011-3, compared with the transaction trigger of 0%. The three-month average payment rate was 69.03% for Shinhan 2010-1, 68.93% for Shinhan 2011-2 and 67.79% for Shinhan 2011-3, well above the transaction trigger of 35%.

The swap providers to these transactions are Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Seoul Branch ('A+'/Negative/'F1+') for Shinhan 2010-1, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Seoul Branch ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+') for Shinhan 2011-2 and Citibank Korea Inc. ('A-'/Stable/'F1'), with a guarantee provided by Citibank, N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'), for Shinhan 2011-3. The account banks in the three transactions are Citibank Korea Inc., as KRW account bank, with a guarantee provided by Citibank, N.A., and Citibank, N.A., London Branch, ('A'/Stable/'F1') as USD account bank. These banks remain eligible counterparties according to Fitch's criteria.