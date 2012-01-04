(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pekao Bank Hipoteczny SA's (PBH; 'A-'/Stable/'F2') mortgage covered bonds at 'A'.

The Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) is maintained at 100% due to the cover assets' lack of liquidity and vagueness on the alternative management post issuer default in the Polish covered bonds regulation, which means the default of PBH would be assumed to lead to the default of the covered bonds. Therefore the rating on a Probability of Default (PD) basis is equal to PBH's IDR of 'A-'. A recovery uplift of one notch is given, as Fitch expects the recovery rate of the defaulted covered bonds to exceed 51% under the stressed scenarios. The minimum overcollateralisation (OC) supporting a one-notch uplift above the IDR remains 11.1%, which is slightly higher than the minimum OC of 10% which PHB publicly commits to hold. The lowest level of OC recorded in the past 12 months was sufficiently above the OC supporting one notch recovery uplift.

As of end September 2011, the mortgage covered bonds amounted to PLN0.8bn and were secured by a cover pool of PLN1.61bn assets, which leads to a nominal OC of 101.2%. About 44% of the cover assets are commercial mortgage loans, 2% are substitute assets and the rest are residential mortgage loans. All properties securing the loans are located and distributed across Poland.

The cash flow profile exhibits currency mismatches, while the interest rate mismatch is well matched with both cover assets and covered bonds bearing floating interest rates. About 49.4% of the assets are denominated in CHF, 47.7% in PLN, 2.5% in EUR and 0.4% in USD, whereas all liabilities are denominated in PLN. PBH entered into cross currency swap contract with its parent company, Bank Pekao SA ('A-'/Stable/'F2'), to mitigate the currency mismatch. Post swap, part of the CHF-denominated assets have been transferred into PLN denominated assets. However, about 30% of the cover assets are still CHF denominated. Although the loans are granted in foreign currencies, the borrowers have to pay back in local currency (PLN), which leaves the borrowers exposed to the fluctuation of the exchange rates. PLN depreciation would result in a higher amount of due payment and consequently impair the borrower's ability to repay. PLN appreciation would have a positive impact on the loan performance. However, the cover assets amount converted in PLN shrinks and the covered bonds in PLN remains fixed, which would lead to a higher default rate of the covered bonds.

The weighted average remaining life of the cover assets is approximately 10 years, while the weighted average remaining life of the covered bonds is about six years.

The OC supporting the 'A' rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.