July 26 -

Summary analysis -- DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. --------------------- 26-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 237009

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2005 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

10-Jul-2005 AA-/A-1+ A+/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP a

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support +2

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Status as a "core" subsidiary of DBS Group

-- Strong capitalization

-- Strong track record of containing credit losses

Weaknesses:

-- Recent rapid growth in credit risk exposures

-- Loan-to-deposit ratio exceeding domestic industry average

Outlook

The stable outlook on DBSHK reflects the outlook on its parent.

An upgrade of DBS could trigger a similar action on DBSHK. We could lower the rating on DBSHK if we downgrade DBS or if we no longer consider DBSHK to be a core subsidiary of DBS group. A change in SACP of DBSHK is not likely to have a direct impact on the issuer credit rating on DBSHK, unless it is significant enough to change the parent group's credit profile.

Rationale

The rating on DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. (DBSHK) reflects the bank's status as a core subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/--/axA-1+). We expect the banking sector regulator in Singapore to allow DBS to provide timely and strong support to its Hong Kong subsidiary.

We assess DBSHK's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'a' based on the anchor SACP for banks operating predominantly in Hong Kong. We also consider DBSHK's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms.

The anchor SACP for a bank operating predominantly in Hong Kong is 'a-'. This draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology and our view that Hong Kong has an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '1'.

Our economic risk assessment of Hong Kong reflects its wealthy, highly competitive, and resilient economy. Substantial potential imbalances have built up in the economy because of volatile housing prices and rapid credit growth over the past few years. The robust financial profile of Hong Kong's household and corporate sector, the strong payment culture and effective legal framework, and major banks' underwriting standards mitigate the credit risks in the economy.

Our industry risk assessment benefits from Hong Kong's strong institutional framework and effective banking regulations and supervision. The sector's funding is well supported by the customer deposit base. Banks' risk appetite is generally restrained, and we do not note any market distortions in Hong Kong.

DBSHK's seventh rank in terms of total assets among banks incorporated in Hong Kong supports its business position. However, the bank's market shares in loans and deposits are below 5%. While DBS' corporate banking business is booked outside DBSHK, the latter focuses on serving retail customers and small and midsize entities. DBSHK has a fairly well established franchise in segments such as credit cards and trade finance. Leveraging on DBS group's franchise and regional connectivity, DBSHK has been growing its offshore Chinese renminbi business, which enhances its earnings. The bank's revenue stability and customer stickiness are in line with industry average, in our view.

We expect DBSHK's risk-adjusted capital ratio to stay above 10% over the next two years. We anticipate that the bank's loan growth will slow down substantially in 2012 and 2013, as compared with the rapid growth in 2011. We also believe the bank's profit generation and retention will partially mitigate the negative impact of continuous loan growth on capitalization. These factors support our assessment of DBSHK's capital and earnings.

Our risk position assessment for DBSHK reflects our expectation that the bank's strong growth momentum, driven by a sharp rise in trade bills discounting in 2011, will cool down substantially amid reduced demand and challenging economic conditions in 2012. We also expect DBSHK to contain its potential credit losses through its prudent underwriting standards and sophisticated risk management capabilities.

We consider DBSHK' funding to be "average" and its liquidity as "adequate". The bank's loan-to-deposit ratio is higher than the domestic industry average. However, a significant proportion of its loan book is trade bills or trade finance, which are typically short-term. The bank's retail network is also stronger than that of many of its smaller peers in Hong Kong, in our view. Reliance on external wholesale funding is also limited, as the bulk of DBSHK's interbank borrowings are from its parent, which would be more flexible to the bank.

The issuer credit rating on DBSHK is equated to DBS's group credit profile of 'aa-'. DBSHK operates in key business lines and is integral to the group's regional aspiration. The bank represents a significant part of the group's balance sheet and is a significant profit contributor. DBSHK also shares the group's brand and leverages the broad recognition of it.

We consider DBSHK to have "moderate" systemic importance in Hong Kong, implying a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+). This potential support does not affect the current rating, as the impact is less than the parent group support.

