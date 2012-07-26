(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Stora Enso Oyj's (Stora Enso) Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The
Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'B'.
The downgrade mainly reflects the poor market conditions and Stora's weak operating
performance. In H112, Stora's recurring EBIT dropped by 42% compared to the previous year,
mainly driven by the poor performance in the Printing and Reading division and by low pulp
prices.
Fitch expects the outlook for the pulp and paper markets in Europe to remain challenging.
Following the sharp decline in H211, pulp prices partially recovered during H112, but remained
far lower than the previous year levels. In addition, the positive trend is now reverting again,
on the back of worsening macroeconomic conditions in Western Europe and weakening demand from
Asia, and pulp prices declined slightly in July. Although this drop could just be a normal
seasonal fluctuation and re-stocking could sustain prices in Q312, Fitch does not expect any
material recovery to happen in the short term.
The agency does not expect Stora's operating performance to materially improve in H212 vs.
H112, although some cost-cutting measures could start having effects in Q412. Therefore, Fitch
forecasts the operating result to be lower than in 2011 and worse than the agency's previous
expectations. Coupled with the strong increase in capex, due to the new investment in China,
this will likely cause free cash flow to turn negative and leverage ratio to deteriorate faster
than previously expected. In particular, Fitch expects funds from operation (FFO) adjusted
leverage to increase to approximately 5.0x and 4.0x on a gross and net basis, respectively, a
level that is not compatible with a 'BB' rating. In the absence of a significant turnaround in
the market, the agency does not expect this ratio to materially improve in coming years.
Stora's credit profile is still in the 'BB' rating category. The new investment will
materially improve the business profile in the long term, reducing Stora's dependency on the
structurally declining sector of publishing paper and increasing its presence in growth markets
and segments. However, the new investment plan also entails significant execution risk, with
possible cost overruns and/or delays in the completion of the new plants. In addition, Stora
remains vulnerable to the structural long-term decline in the European publishing paper segment.
Stora's liquidity profile remains strong, supported by available cash of EUR1,240m at end
June 2012 and by an undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR700m, maturing in 2015. Maturities
for 2012 amount to less than EUR500m. The first significant bond maturity is in 2014, when
EUR413m (net of the bought-back amount) of bonds comes to maturity. In 2012, Stora issued a new
seven-year EUR500m bond in February and two five-years bonds (SEK1,350m and SEK350m,
respectively) in June, aimed at improving its maturity profile and duration and increase
available liquidity.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive
rating action include:
- Better trading conditions and operating performance, leading to an improvement of credit
metrics, in particular, with FFO adjusted gross leverage to improve to below 4.0x on a sustained
basis and EBIT margin above 6% through the cycle.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action include:
-An increase in leverage, with FFO adjusted leverage remaining above 5.0x on a sustained
basis.
- A deterioration in profitability, with recurring EBIT margin falling below 5% through the
cycle.