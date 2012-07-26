UPDATE 3-Shell, Eni ask Nigerian court to lift forfeiture on oilfield -documents
ABUJA, Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni have asked a Nigerian court to lift a temporary forfeiture of a long-disputed oilfield, the firms said on Tuesday.
July 26 Barclays Bank PLC & Business Mortgage Finance 1 PLC (BMF 1) , Business Mortgage Finance 2 PLC (BMF 2) , Business Mortgage Finance 3 PLC (BMF 3) and Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC (BMF 4)
* Moody's determines no negative rating impact on 4 CMBS transactions due to deed of undertaking by Barclays Bank PLC
ABUJA, Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni have asked a Nigerian court to lift a temporary forfeiture of a long-disputed oilfield, the firms said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell said it received notice on Tuesday of a request for indictment related to a 2011 settlement of long-standing disputes over an offshore block in Nigeria (OPL 245) .
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.