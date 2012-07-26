UPDATE 3-Shell, Eni ask Nigerian court to lift forfeiture on oilfield -documents
ABUJA, Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni have asked a Nigerian court to lift a temporary forfeiture of a long-disputed oilfield, the firms said on Tuesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
OVERVIEW
-- There have been no remedy actions following our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of Barclays Bank--Housing Association Funding's bank account and additional facility provider--but the issuer has proposed an action plan to implement a counterparty replacement framework and other appropriate remedies.
-- We have placed on CreditWatch negative all of our ratings in Housing Association Funding, pending the issuer's implementation and our review of the action plan.
-- Housing Association Funding is a social housing-backed securitization that closed in 1997.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'AAA' credit ratings on Housing Association Funding PLC's class A, B, C, and D notes.
Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' of Barclays Bank PLC, which acts as Housing Association Funding's bank account and additional facility provider (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries").
ABUJA, Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni have asked a Nigerian court to lift a temporary forfeiture of a long-disputed oilfield, the firms said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell said it received notice on Tuesday of a request for indictment related to a 2011 settlement of long-standing disputes over an offshore block in Nigeria (OPL 245) .
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.