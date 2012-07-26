(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Churchill Loan Asset
Securitisation Programme LLC's (Churchill) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP)
notes at Short-term 'F1sf' following a satisfactory review of the programme and
the underlying portfolio.
The affirmation follows an onsite discussion with the management of The Royal
Bank of Scotland plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'), which acts as the programme sponsor and
main liquidity provider. The affirmation also takes into consideration the
conduit's performance, commercial paper (CP) issuance, IT administration
systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition.
Churchill, launched in March 2009, is structured to issue USD-denominated CP up
to maximum aggregate amount of USD40bn. CP is issued to fund the purchase of
eligible assets and all assets funded by Churchill are fully supported by
transaction-specific liquidity facilities. Churchill also has the ability to
issue extendible notes with a tenor of up to 185 days.
As at end-June 2012, Churchill had USD23.7bn of CP outstanding.