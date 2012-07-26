(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

Summary analysis -- Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais - 26-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Mult. CUSIP6: 833653

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

04-Jun-2010 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on French rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+; Unsolicited Ratings) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to SNCF in the event of financial distress, as well as our opinion of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'. The SACP reflects our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.