Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Bannari Amman Apparel Private Ltd's (Bannari) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)', and simultaneously reassigned it a rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects Bannari's delays in its term loan repayments from end-June 2010 to end-December 2010. However, principal repayments have been regular since March 2011.

The ratings have been reassigned to reflect Bannari's revised credit profile, which takes into account the weaker-than-expected improvement in its operating performance in the last two years. The ratings, however, benefit from a one-notch uplift based on potential support from its sponsors which, since Bannari's delays on its term loan repayments, have regularly injected equity into the company. This uplift is down from two notches prior to Bannari's delays on its term loan repayments, on account of support not being timely in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The standalone rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)' reflects the company's failure to provide information in a timely manner about its delayed loan repayments.

Bannari's financial position improved in FY11, though its leverage and interest coverage remained stretched. Also, significant term loan repayments due in the near-term could put pressure on cash flows, although Fitch expects sponsors to provide timely support. Furthermore, margins are likely to remain under pressure over the near- to medium-term, given the weakening economy in the eurozone and weak recovery in the US, its major markets.

The ratings also factor in the operational support provided by the JV partners. Bannari is a JV set up in 2008 by the Bannari Amman Group and the US-based Brandot International, with Mexico-based Intimark Holdings entering the JV in FY11. Technical support is being provided by Intimark and marketing support by Brandot, while the Bannari Amman Group ensures smooth functioning of Bannari's operations.

The standalone rating could be downgraded if Bannari reverts to EBITDA losses. Also, failure by the sponsors to provide timely support would result in the ratings being downgraded by a notch. Any further delays in providing timely information for subsequent reviews would result in the ratings being migrated to the 'non-monitored' category in line with Fitch's policy.

Bannari manufactures undergarments and export them to select US-based apparel brands and other developed countries. In FY11, Bannari reported revenue of INR706.8m (FY10: INR357.4m), an EBITDA margin of 6.2% (-25.3%), a net loss of INR16.6m (net loss - INR105.9m); however, its net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) was 11.5x (-6.1x) and interest coverage was 1.1x (-2.8x). For H1FY12, revenue was INR441.2m and the EBITDA margin was 5.1%.

Rating actions on Bannari 's bank loans are as follows:

- INR200m fund-based working capital bank limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)' and reassigned at 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based working capital bank limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)' and reassigned at 'Fitch B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind)'

- Outstanding INR379.7m long-term loans: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)' and reassigned at 'Fitch B(ind)'