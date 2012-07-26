(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its monthly U.K. credit card performance and index data for May 2012.

The article includes U.K. credit card performance data and index data for May 2012, including:

-- Charge-offs and delinquencies,

-- Payment rates and yields,

-- Losses,

-- Originator weightings, and

-- Applicable index data.

For more information on indices and weightings, as well as more detailed market commentary and performance analysis, see our latest index report for this sector, "U.K. Credit Card ABS Index Report Q1 2012: Can Consumers Continue To Defy The Recession?," published on June 1, 2012.

