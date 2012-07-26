(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Jharkhand Road Project Implementation
Company Ltd-Chaibasa-Kandra-Chowka's (JRPICL-CKC) INR3,730m senior project bank loans a 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)' rating. The Outlook is Stable.
JRPICL is a special purpose company incorporated by IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
(ITNL, promoter) to undertake a comprehensive road infrastructure improvement
programme in the state of Jharkhand. JRPICL is implementing several road projects under
different concession agreements with the government of Jharkhand (GoJ) on an annuity-based
revenue model. The project currently being rated (JRPICL - CKC) is an existing two lane, 68.70
km road. It is being implemented at a cost of INR4,910m, including a senior bank loan of
INR3,730m, equity of INR590m and a sponsor sub-debt of INR590m. The scheduled commercial
operations date (COD) is 23 May 2014.
While Fitch does not maintain a public rating on the sole revenue counterparty (GoJ), it
believes that its credit quality, based on an internal assessment, is adequate to support the
project's annuity payments. In terms of Fitch's criteria, the transaction's rating is
constrained by the credit profile of the sole revenue counterparty.
The rating factors in the project's relatively weak legal structure compared with other
Fitch-rated projects, as several similar availability-based projects - with the GoJ as the
revenue counter-party - are housed in the same company. Although there are no cross-default
clauses present in the project documents and each project's cashflows are ring-fenced from the
others', lenders to a particular project are still exposed to event-driven risks in other
projects which could lead to the borrower's bankruptcy. However, comfort is drawn from the fact
that the sponsor will be incentivised to support these annuity-based revenue projects.