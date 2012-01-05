(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'AA-' financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on AIG Edison Life Insurance Co. following the company's merger with Gibraltar Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (AA-/Negative/--), which is the surviving company of the merger, and AIG Star Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated). The merger between the companies, all of which are subsidiaries within the U.S.-based Prudential group, took effect on Jan. 1, 2012.