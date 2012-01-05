GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pare losses, dollar flounders as lift from Fed, Mnuchin wanes
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei little changed after mixed Wall Street
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'AA-' financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on AIG Edison Life Insurance Co. following the company's merger with Gibraltar Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (AA-/Negative/--), which is the surviving company of the merger, and AIG Star Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated). The merger between the companies, all of which are subsidiaries within the U.S.-based Prudential group, took effect on Jan. 1, 2012.
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as financials weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
PARIS, Feb 23 PSA Group, the French carmaker in talks to buy Opel from General Motors, announced its first dividend in six years and raised its medium-term profitability goal on Thursday after full-year profit almost doubled.