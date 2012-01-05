(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings says there is increasing volatility in eurozone Structured Finance (SF) transactions' ratings that are fully retained by originators for use as collateral with the European Central Bank (ECB).

This reflects the originator's motivation - as the sole investor - to only preserve ratings that will continue to meet ECB eligibility requirements. Choosing to restructure or amend retained transactions - rather than to respect the terms of the original transaction documentation that are designed to ensure rating stability - is becoming more frequent. This is especially the case when the counterparties involved in the transaction are downgraded below the rating threshold to support 'AAAsf' ratings. In contrast, where transactions are held by a wide investor base market discipline can be effective in maintaining the original terms. Such actions would be less likely to be proposed or win investor approval, given a greater investor motivation to preserve the transaction's credit profile.

The issue occurs mostly with respect to transactions where counterparties (most commonly the originator) have been downgraded below eligible rating thresholds for 'AAAsf' ratings, especially in Spain, Italy and Greece. Rather than comply with the initial terms of the transaction documents, originators are often choosing to either restructure the transaction or implement alternative remedies to those that were originally mandated contractually, with the aim of keeping the original counterparties in the deal. The result will often be a downgrade and rating instability, particularly at 'AAAsf' levels. Fitch has noted the decline in eligible counterparties for SF transactions in recent months as banks' credit positions come under pressure (see "Bank Downgrades put pressure on SF Counterparties" dated 19 October 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com). Given this trend, it is likely that such originator-motivated restructurings and rating instability in retained transactions will increase.

Originators that retain a transaction for such funding are motivated primarily by ensuring that the notes continue to qualify for funding with the ECB. A SF security only qualifies for ECB funding when originally issued at a 'AAAsf' level (except for a recently announced exception where a security can have a lower initial rating requirement of a minimum 'A-sf' subject to certain mandatory structural limitations). Once it has been issued, an existing security subsequently only need retain a minimum 'A-sf' rating to continue to qualify for ECB eligibility status.

Fitch's ratings are assigned on the expectation that the initial contractual documentation will be respected by transaction counterparties. Fitch's ratings' performance is also intended to be broadly comparable across asset classes and rating categories. The practice of seeking to amend initial contractual documentation undermines initial expectations and means that retained transactions are potentially exposed to a greater risk of rating volatility at 'AAAsf' than investor-held SF transactions.

When originators choose to amend or restructure in this way, Fitch will downgrade affected transaction ratings to a level where it believes documents will be respected in the future. This level will depend upon the degree of importance of the relevant counterparty exposure, the counterparty's credit profile or specific mitigating factors, for example levels of credit enhancement or the involvement of independent third parties in decision-making. Where a proposed restructuring or amendment undermines a transaction's integrity more fundamentally, such that respect for the provisions of transaction documentation cannot be assured, Fitch may choose to withdraw ratings on the basis that a robust rating opinion cannot be maintained.

Where an originator restructures or amends a retained transaction in this way, such behaviour will be an influencing factor in Fitch's ratings of any subsequent new retained transactions for which the originator requests ratings. A prior track record of such actions for previous transactions could see limitations on the ratings achievable for such new retained transactions.

Fitch will continue to monitor originator behaviour with respect to retained transactions and will publish further commentary if trends of restructuring and amendment continue to grow in this area.