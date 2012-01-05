(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings says there is increasing volatility in eurozone Structured Finance
(SF) transactions' ratings that are fully retained by originators for use as collateral with the
European Central Bank (ECB).
This reflects the originator's motivation - as the sole investor - to only
preserve ratings that will continue to meet ECB eligibility requirements.
Choosing to restructure or amend retained transactions - rather than to respect
the terms of the original transaction documentation that are designed to ensure
rating stability - is becoming more frequent. This is especially the case when
the counterparties involved in the transaction are downgraded below the rating
threshold to support 'AAAsf' ratings. In contrast, where transactions are held
by a wide investor base market discipline can be effective in maintaining the
original terms. Such actions would be less likely to be proposed or win investor
approval, given a greater investor motivation to preserve the transaction's
credit profile.
The issue occurs mostly with respect to transactions where counterparties (most
commonly the originator) have been downgraded below eligible rating thresholds
for 'AAAsf' ratings, especially in Spain, Italy and Greece. Rather than comply
with the initial terms of the transaction documents, originators are often
choosing to either restructure the transaction or implement alternative remedies
to those that were originally mandated contractually, with the aim of keeping
the original counterparties in the deal. The result will often be a downgrade
and rating instability, particularly at 'AAAsf' levels. Fitch has noted the
decline in eligible counterparties for SF transactions in recent months as
banks' credit positions come under pressure (see "Bank Downgrades put pressure
on SF Counterparties" dated 19 October 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com).
Given this trend, it is likely that such originator-motivated restructurings and
rating instability in retained transactions will increase.
Originators that retain a transaction for such funding are motivated primarily
by ensuring that the notes continue to qualify for funding with the ECB. A SF
security only qualifies for ECB funding when originally issued at a 'AAAsf'
level (except for a recently announced exception where a security can have a
lower initial rating requirement of a minimum 'A-sf' subject to certain
mandatory structural limitations). Once it has been issued, an existing security
subsequently only need retain a minimum 'A-sf' rating to continue to qualify for
ECB eligibility status.
Fitch's ratings are assigned on the expectation that the initial contractual
documentation will be respected by transaction counterparties. Fitch's ratings'
performance is also intended to be broadly comparable across asset classes and
rating categories. The practice of seeking to amend initial contractual
documentation undermines initial expectations and means that retained
transactions are potentially exposed to a greater risk of rating volatility at
'AAAsf' than investor-held SF transactions.
When originators choose to amend or restructure in this way, Fitch will
downgrade affected transaction ratings to a level where it believes documents
will be respected in the future. This level will depend upon the degree of
importance of the relevant counterparty exposure, the counterparty's credit
profile or specific mitigating factors, for example levels of credit enhancement
or the involvement of independent third parties in decision-making. Where a
proposed restructuring or amendment undermines a transaction's integrity more
fundamentally, such that respect for the provisions of transaction documentation
cannot be assured, Fitch may choose to withdraw ratings on the basis that a
robust rating opinion cannot be maintained.
Where an originator restructures or amends a retained transaction in this way,
such behaviour will be an influencing factor in Fitch's ratings of any
subsequent new retained transactions for which the originator requests ratings.
A prior track record of such actions for previous transactions could see
limitations on the ratings achievable for such new retained transactions.
Fitch will continue to monitor originator behaviour with respect to retained
transactions and will publish further commentary if trends of restructuring and
amendment continue to grow in this area.