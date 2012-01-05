(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 2011 Popolare Bari SPV S.r.l.'s residential
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings, as follows:
EUR431.1m Class A1: 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable
EUR121.6m Class A2: 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable
The ratings address the likelihood of investors receiving interest payments in
accordance with the terms of the legal documentation and full repayment of
principal by legal final maturity in October 2060.
Following a recent Italian tax change (see "Fitch: Italian Tax Changes will
Reduce Risk in SF", published 26 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the
transaction does not envisage a 18-month lock-out period and the principal
redemption on the notes will start on the first payment date in January 2012.
The ratings reflect the available credit enhancement (CE) for the class A1 and
A2 notes which is provided by the subordination of the unrated class B1 and B2
notes and a cash reserve (CR), fully funded at closing. In the absence of
available funds, the CR will be used to fund the liquidity accounts which cover
any shortfall of interest on the rated notes and senior expenses. Thus, the
effective CE provided by the CR would be reduced from time to time by the
amounts needed to replenish the liquidity accounts and provide liquidity
protection to the rated notes.
Notwithstanding the hedging structure in place to mitigate the portfolio's
interest rate risk, (six basis swaps and four interest rate caps with J.P.
Morgan Securities Ltd fully guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
('AA-'/Stable/'F1+')), the transaction remains exposed to and Fitch accounted
for the imperfect hedging for ECB rate loans (9.4% of the pool), the absence of
any interest rate cap on loans indexed to one-month Euribor or ECB rate with a
cap rate (0.45%), the mismatch between the reset dates of the loans in the
portfolio and the reset dates of the issuer's payments to the swap counterparty
as well as the risk of loans benefiting from Decreto Sviluppo (see "Fitch:
Government Decree may Negatively Affect Italian RMBS/OBG Ratings and Cut
Prepayments", dated 11 May 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) being higher than the
maximum cap schedule.
This transaction is a multi-originator securitisation of mortgage loans
originated by Banca Popolare di Bari S.c.p.A. (BPB, not rated) and its
subsidiary Cassa di Risparmio di Orvieto S.p.A. (CRO, not rated). Some 12% of
the pool was, however, originated by branches, acquired by either BPB or CRO
over time, initially belonging to other banking groups. The originators will
also act as servicers for the respective portfolios, with BPB acting as master
servicer and managing all defaulted loans in the transaction.
The credit uncertainty deriving from both servicers being unrated, expressed as
commingling and payment interruption risk, has been considered in the agency's
analysis (see "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated
14 March 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). In analysing servicer disruption risk,
Fitch took note of the appointment of Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio
Soc. Coop. ('BB+'/Negative/'B') as back-up servicer for the transaction since
closing.
As of 31 October 2011, the underlying pool amounted to EUR722.8m with a weighted
average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 61.1% and a WA current LTV of
53.4%, in line with other recent Italian RMBS rated by the agency. The pool was
mainly concentrated in the south of Italy (69%) and to a minor extent in the
north (26%).
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue
report for this transaction, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.