UPDATE 3-Shell, Eni ask Nigerian court to lift forfeiture on oilfield -documents
ABUJA, Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni have asked a Nigerian court to lift a temporary forfeiture of a long-disputed oilfield, the firms said on Tuesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
Overview
-- TSUKH's operating performance is likely to remain weak over the next 12 months due to challenging economic conditions in Europe.
-- We revised our outlook on the U.K.-based company's parent, Tata Steel, to negative from stable.
-- We are revising the outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on TSUKH to negative from stable. We are also affirming the 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.
-- We are also lowering our issue rating on TSUKH's GBP3.53 billion bank loan to 'BB-' from 'BB' and the recovery rating to '2' from '1'.
Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. (TSUKH) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on the U.K-based company. We also lowered the recovery rating on TSUKH's GBP3.53 billion bank loan to '2' from '1' and the issue rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell said it received notice on Tuesday of a request for indictment related to a 2011 settlement of long-standing disputes over an offshore block in Nigeria (OPL 245) .
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.