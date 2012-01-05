(Corrects to insert the RIC beside text which was
missed in the previous release)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Infomedia18
Limited's (Infomedia) 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' National
Long-Term rating, which was placed on Rating Watch Evolving
(RWE) on 30 August 2011. A list of additional rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The agency
will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of
Infomedia.
Infomedia's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as
follows:
- INR306m long-term loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/RWE; rating
withdrawn
- INR452m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)'/RWE; rating withdrawn
- INR250m commercial paper/short-term debt programme: 'Fitch
A3(ind)'/RWE; rating withdrawn