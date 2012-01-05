(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 05 -

-- U.S.-based reinsurer SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Co. of America Inc. was recently merged into SCOR Global Life Americas Reinsurance Company, a subsidiary of France-based SCOR SE.

-- Consequently, we are withdrawing our 'A' rating on SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Co. of America Inc.

-- The outlook at the time of the withdrawal was positive.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has withdrawn its 'A' long-term insurer financial strength rating on U.S.-based reinsurance company SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Co. of America Inc. At the time of withdrawal, the outlook was positive.

The withdrawal follows the merger of SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Co. of America Inc. (A/Positive) into SCOR Global Life Americas Reinsurance Company (A/Positive). France-based reinsurer SCOR SE was the parent and guarantor of SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Co. of America Inc. and remains the parent and guarantor of SCOR Global Life Americas Reinsurance Company. Since the merger, SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Co. of America Inc. has ceased to exist. The operation reflects SCOR's efforts to streamline the group's structure. The positive outlook at the time of withdrawal reflected that on SCOR. In our view, this operation has no impact on the rating on SCOR SE.

