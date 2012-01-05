(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sycomore Eurocap, a France-domiciled fund managed by Sycomore Asset Management, an 'Excellent' Fund Quality Rating.

Launched in October 2001, Sycomore Eurocap is a long-only eurozone equity fund investing in companies of all market capitalisations, with EUR452m of assets at end-December 2011.

The fund's investment process is based on a highly-disciplined, fundamental stock-picking approach that has remained unchanged since the fund's inception. Equity research is thorough, combining detailed qualitative analysis of companies and standardised fundamental valuation methodologies. It is efficiently supported by the proprietary research database, which centralises all internal fundamental, quantitative and valuation information since 2001, and imposes a common framework. Stock selection decisions drive the fund's market exposure and allocation. While the fund does not seek to actively adjust its market exposure, stock selection is actively managed. The two senior portfolio managers of the fund have autonomy in their decision making while drawing to a large extent on the whole team's research and convictions.

The fund has consistently outperformed the Lipper category "Equity eurozone". The strong track-record is illustrated by a Lipper Leader for Consistent Return score of five (best risk-adjusted performing quintile of its Lipper peer group) over five and ten years.

Funded in 2001, Sycomore AM (rated 'M2-' by Fitch) is an independent asset management company, 90% owned by its five founding partners and employees. At end-December 2011, Sycomore AM had EUR1.85bn of assets under management, of which 81% were in eurozone long-only equity portfolios.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR.

