(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 05 - 2012 begins with credit default swap (CDS) spreads for a global wine and spirits maker rallying ahead of earnings, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Constellation (reporting this morning) have rallied 23% over the past three months, outperforming the broader North America food and beverage sector (10% tighter on average). Spread tightening also led to Constellation's CDS Implied Rating moving up one notch to 'BB+'. 'The establishment of a new, tighter CDS trading pattern points to improving market sentiment for Constellation,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Furthermore, increased market certainty over future CDS pricing can be seen Constellation's CDS liquidity, which fell slightly over the last three months to the 27th regional percentile from the 23rd.

The five-year probability of default for Constellation has been on the decline in recent weeks as well, signaling positive momentum from the equity markets.

Companies reporting earnings this week are as follows:

Commercial Metals Company (BASIC MATERIALS/Industrial Metals)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 510 bps to 512 bps, an increase of 0%. The liquidity score on Commercial Metals Company increased from 7.33 to 8.05 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 29th percentile to the 34th percentile.

MOS Holdings Inc. (BASIC MATERIALS/Chemicals)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 77 bps to 75 bps, a decrease of -3%. The liquidity score on MOS Holdings Inc. increased from 8.83 to 9.23 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 59th percentile to the 63rd percentile.

RPM International Inc. (BASIC MATERIALS/Chemicals)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 211 bps to 171 bps, a decrease of -19%. The liquidity score on RPM International Inc. increased from 6.97 to 7.86 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 17th percentile to the 28th percentile.

Constellation Brands Inc.(CONSUMER GOODS/Beverages)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 322 bps to 248 bps, a decrease of -23%. The liquidity score on Constellation Brands Inc. increased from 7.15 to 7.85 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 23rd percentile to the 27th percentile.

Wyeth LLC (HEALTH CARE/Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 19 bps to 17 bps, a decrease of -12%. The liquidity score on Wyeth LLC increased from 8.88 to 9.7 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 60th percentile to the 69th percentile.

