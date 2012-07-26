(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
Summary analysis -- Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -------------- 26-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Oklahoma
Primary SIC: Petroleum
products, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 55907R
Mult. CUSIP6: 559080
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jun-2004 BBB/-- BBB/--
24-May-2004 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. reflects the partnership's
"satisfactory" business profile and "intermediate" financial profile. The
positive outlook reflects its credit strengths compared with those of its
peers, including the large proportion of relatively stable cash flows from its
pipeline and terminal assets, and its solid slate of organic growth projects.