July 26 -
Summary analysis -- AGL Resources Inc. ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: Georgia
Primary SIC: Natural gas
distribution
Mult. CUSIP6: 001204
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
27-Jun-2003 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
U.S. gas utility and retail marketing holding company AGL Resources Inc.'s
rating reflects an "excellent" business risk profile and a "significant"
financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). With regulated
utility operations generating about 75% of consolidated cash flow, the
consolidated company should generate relatively consistent cash flow
regardless of the economy and commodity price fluctuations.