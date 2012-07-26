(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- AGL Resources Inc. ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: Georgia

Primary SIC: Natural gas

distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 001204 ===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

27-Jun-2003 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

U.S. gas utility and retail marketing holding company AGL Resources Inc.'s rating reflects an "excellent" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). With regulated utility operations generating about 75% of consolidated cash flow, the consolidated company should generate relatively consistent cash flow regardless of the economy and commodity price fluctuations.