(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- DNB Bank ASA ---------------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 23329P

Mult. CUSIP6: 2332K0

Mult. CUSIP6: 2332K1

Mult. CUSIP6: 2332K4

Mult. CUSIP6: 256002

Mult. CUSIP6: EG3819

Mult. CUSIP6: EI2223

Mult. CUSIP6: R1812S

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Dec-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

14-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a

Anchor a-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Undisputed leading position in Norway where it benefits from a strong and wealthy economy.

-- Solid revenue base, underpinned by wide business diversity, and improved efficiency.

-- Diverse funding profile and good access to market funding.

-- Adequately capitalized and stable core shareholder base, including 34% state ownership.

Weaknesses:

-- Inherent market risk and potential capital shortfall in life insurance subsidiary.

-- Increased risk in sizable shipping portfolio, despite sound track record

-- Lesser geographic diversification than some Nordic peers.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Norway-based DNB Bank ASA is stable, reflecting our view that the bank will preserve its strong position in the Norwegian market and comfortably maintain a Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of above 8%.

We might raise the ratings if materially stronger capital generation or capital initiatives by the bank lead to a RAC ratio above 10%. We could also take a positive rating action if we were to positively reassess the bank's risk position in light of demonstrated resilient asset quality, lower losses than its peer group average, and decreasing risk in the life insurance business.

A negative rating action is currently unlikely given that a moderate deterioration in DNB Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) would not lead directly to a lower rating under our government support approach. However, a more material deterioration in the SACP could trigger a downgrade following a weakening of the bank's risk position. This could happen, for example, as a result of a material increase in the life insurance subsidiary's risk or deteriorating asset quality, in combination with a deterioration of the group's capital position.

