(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Sagar Steels a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Sagar Steels's INR150m fund-based limits a 'Fitch BB-(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect Sagar Steels's low interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest expense) of 1.3x-2x, moderate financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) of 4x-6x, and weak EBITDA margins of around 3% for FY08-FY11 (year-end: March). The ratings also reflect over two-decade-long experience of Sagar Steels's founders in steel trading.

Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement in Sagar Steels's interest coverage to above 3x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a decline in interest coverage to below 1.5x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Sagar Steels is the sole distributor of Tata Steel Limited's ('Fitch AA(ind'/Stable) cold-rolled closed annealed range of products for the entire north-eastern region since 2000. Sagar Steels has a network of 115 dealers for selling TSL's products and a warehousing facility comprising more than 1 lakh sq. ft of space for keeping required inventory. For FY11, it reported total revenues of INR1,322.8m (FY10: INR1,069.6m) and an EBIDTA margin of 3% (3.1%).