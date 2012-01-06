(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Novo IX Trust-Chassis's (an ABS transaction) second loss
credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its Series A pass through certificates (PTCs) and liquidity
facility as follows.
INR362.7m SLCF: upgraded to 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)';
Outlook Stable
INR3,405.6m Series A PTCs: International Long-Term Local Currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch
AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR56.7m liquidity facility affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is
commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the
amortisation of the pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies
are within Fitch's initial base case assumption. The affirmation of the Series A
PTCs and liquidity facility reflects the level of available credit enhancement
and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans
extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook
Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles. As of 17 November
2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR737.7m, and the outstanding
pool balance was INR3,484.7m.
According to the payout report of 17 November 2011, loans delinquent by over 90
days accounted for 1.70% of the original pool principal and 3.65% of the current
pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 46.5% of the original
pool balance remains outstanding.