Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Thekwini Warehousing Conduit's (Thekwini Conduit) commercial paper (CP) at National Short-term 'F1+(zaf)', 'F1(zaf)' and 'F2(zaf)' following a satisfactory review of the programme.

As part of it's annual review process, Fitch conducted on-site discussions with the management of SA Home Loans (SAHL) and Standard Bank of South Africa (SBSA;'AA(zaf)'/'F1+(zaf)'), as arranger and administrator. The review covered commercial paper issuance, IT administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition. The team charged with the administration of the programme has been stable and is experienced in administering conduits.

Thekwini Conduit is a single-seller ABCP conduit backed by mortgage loans originated by SAHL. The conduit issues various tranches of CP with a maximum tenor of six months to fund the purchase of mortgage loans, the programme also benefits from a subordinated loan provided by SAHL. The Thekwini Conduit also benefits from a non-performing loan (NPL) facility where SBSA is obligated to buy defaulted loans at 60% of their value upon a NPL trigger being hit.

The National Long-term Mezzanine and Junior notes issued by the Thekwini Conduit paid in full in August 2009. Should the Thekwini Conduit propose to issue further long-term notes this would impact the current analysis applied to the conduit's rating.

The face value of the CP outstanding at end-November 2011 was ZAR3.697bn