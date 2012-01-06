(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Shri Bajrang Metallics & Power Ltd's (SBMPL) 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary:

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SBMPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has also migrated SBMPL's bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR489.9m long term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR900m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR95m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A2+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A2+(ind)'