(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros's (LGB) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch A-(ind)' with a Negative Outlook. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch A-(ind)' rating on LGB's INR1bn long-term optionally convertible debenture programme.

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The instrument rating has been withdrawn as the same has been repaid in full. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of LGB.