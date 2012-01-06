(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros's (LGB)
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch A-(ind)' with a Negative Outlook. The agency has also
withdrawn the 'Fitch A-(ind)' rating on LGB's INR1bn long-term optionally convertible debenture
programme.
The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered
by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The instrument rating has been
withdrawn as the same has been repaid in full. The agency will no longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage of LGB.