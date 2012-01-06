(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2011 (see "Related Criteria And Research").

As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.

In December 2011, we issued a total of 18 CDO transaction rating confirmations, of which 13 were for cash and hybrid CDOs and five were for synthetic CDOs.

