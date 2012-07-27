(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the South African Metropolitan Municipality of Johannesburg's (CoJ) Long-term local currency rating at 'BBB+', National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The affirmation reflects CoJ's continued improvement in its liquidity and working capital as well as its modestly rising borrowing, which has nonetheless stabilised financial debt below 50% of revenues and about five years of the current balance. The ratings also take into account the weak socio-economic indicators by international standards.

Failure to re-strengthen tax and fee collection rates towards the 95% level of past years, which may help contain the growth of receivables and payables by FY15 to about ZAR9bn and ZAR10bn, respectively, could lead to a downgrade. Conversely an operating margin growing to 15% from the current 11% in a context of stronger debt sustainability as indicated by a debt to current balance below five years could lead to an upgrade if macroeconomic conditions, as encapsulated into the Negative Outlook for the South African Republic, improve.

Budgetary surpluses in FY11 and FY12 drove Johannesburg's cash reserves towards ZAR2bn in June 2012, up from ZAR300m in June 2010. Fitch believes that improvement in the average tax and fee collection rate to around 95% over the medium term from 90% in FY12 will be conducive to bolstering cash reserves around ZAR3-4bn, as opposed to the city's expectations of ZAR6.5bn by 2015. Stronger liquidity would also help overcome the city's working balance deficit, although the level of receivables remains a concern.

Economic growth, which Fitch expects to be about 4% per year over the medium term, appears too soft to reduce the 25% unemployment rate, far exceeding international peers. The city may therefore find it challenging to continue passing ever growing water and energy bills on consumers, and enforcing tax compliance to improve collection rates. The slowdown in economic growth from 6%-7% in previous years could result in further delays in receipts, raising receivables, net of provisions, beyond Fitch's central scenario of about ZAR9bn by 2015. The city has budgeted for ZAR8.5bn receivables by 2015, up from ZAR6bn in FY2011 and for a stabilization of trade and other payables at about ZAR8.5bn over the same horizon.

Fitch's base case scenario envisages an operating margin stabilising at about 11%-12% over the medium term as the need to expand basic service delivery to the growing population may pressure operating spending and constrain the margin from rising towards the 15% budgeted by the city by 2015. However, investment flexibility should avoid an overshooting of deficit spending as some of the projects may be deferred.

Part of the investment stems from the need to accommodate the expected impact of the climatic changes. With Johannesburg becoming more prone to rain and subject to floods than in the past, early preparations may help spare the city from totally unanticipated capital spending. As the city prepares its ZAR100bn plan over the next decade, capital spending will rebound towards ZAR7bn in 2015 from ZAR3.7bn in 2012, focussing on projects such as electricity, water, transportation and housing to accommodate its growing population.

Resumption in investment will turn the budget from a small surplus - as per Fitch's adjusted data on an international standard basis - to a deficit of about ZAR1bn or 2%-3% of revenues around FY15, with borrowing limited to about 20% of annual investments.

Gross level of loans and bonds is likely to increase to ZAR16bn by 2015 while continuing to hover around the 50% debt-to-consolidated revenue ratio. Fitch expects the city's interest cover ratio by the operating surplus to hover above 2x over the medium term. Approximately ZAR2bn earmarked for debt repayment cushion against risks stemming from bond bullet repayment, such as COJ3 for ZAR700m coming due in April 2013.

Johannesburg has a population of about 4 million, about 8% of the national total. It is the financial hub of South Africa, accounting for about 16% of GDP and about 15% of employment. Most company headquarters in the country are located in the city.

