(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - The Dutch central bank's decision to allow pension funds to use a three-month average interest rate to value future obligations at 31 December 2011 will relieve some of the severe pressure on their funding requirements. Insurers, although well capitalised, also benefit from the rule change because of the level playing field that exists between pension funds and the insurance market.

Dutch insurance companies generally have strong capital positions. However, low interest rates have exacerbated the depressed profitability of insurers, particularly for life products with investment guarantees, which has been driven by intense pricing competition, the macroeconomic environment and a strong consumerist agenda.

The switch to Solvency II for insurance companies will bring some capital challenges for Dutch insurers, as it does for insurers throughout Europe. Quantitative Impact Study 5 showed that a small proportion of Dutch insurance entities failed to meet the proposed solvency capital requirement, although there was an aggregate capital surplus for the Dutch market as a whole.

The aggregate capital surplus was EUR17.5bn with available capital of EUR47.5bn and a solvency capital requirement of EUR30bn. The total capital shortfall for the small proportion of insurers that failed the test was EUR0.9bn. Unless risk charges for non-life business are recalibrated further, some non-life insurers may continue to fall short of the solvency capital requirements.

Before the allowance, pension funds had an average coverage of only 94%, compared with a requirement of 105%. The allowance improves coverage to 98% and reduces the likely severity of pension cuts that funds may have to make.