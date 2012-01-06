(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hungary's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) by one notch to 'BB+' and 'BBB-', from 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively. The
Outlook on the long-term IDRs is Negative. The agency has also downgraded Hungary's Short-term
IDR to 'B' from 'F3', and its Country Ceiling by two notches, to 'BBB' from 'A-'.
"The downgrade of Hungary's ratings reflects further deterioration in the
country's fiscal and external financing environment and growth outlook, caused
in part by further unorthodox economic policies which are undermining investor
confidence and complicating the agreement of a new IMF/EU deal," says Matteo
Napolitano, Director in Fitch's Sovereign Group.
When Fitch put Hungary's ratings on Negative Outlook on 11 November 2011, it
cited negative rating drivers as a worse than anticipated economic slowdown, and
a rise in the risk premium and fiscal financing pressure. In the agency's view
these risks have materialised.
The Hungarian growth outlook is continuing to deteriorate. In December, Fitch
halved its forecast for 2012 eurozone GDP growth to 0.4%. Given Hungary's high
degree of trade openness and strong economic and financial linkages to the
eurozone, as well as tightening domestic financial conditions, the agency in
January cut its forecast for Hungary's GDP growth to -0.5% from 0.5% previously.
Fiscal and external financing risks have increased significantly since early
November, owing to a deterioration in investor sentiment. Hungary's high stock
of government, external and private sector foreign currency debt and large
associated financing requirements leave it vulnerable to adverse swings in
investor confidence. The government faces external debt repayments of EUR4.6bn
in 2012 (and larger ones in 2013-14), as well as large non-resident holdings of
domestic debt to roll-over.
An auction for three-year, five-year and 10-year bonds on December 29 failed
partially after investors demanded higher yields than the government was
prepared to pay (although the holiday period may have been a partial mitigating
factor). On January 5 the government sold less than its targeted amount of
12-month bills, and only at a yield of nearly 10%. Yields on 10-year government
securities are currently near 11%, up from 8% in early November. The Hungarian
forint (HUF) lost another 2% against the euro (EUR) over the same period,
reaching an all-time low of nearly 320 in early January. Adverse moves in market
sentiment towards Hungary have been greater than in central European peers such
as Poland and Romania, highlighting its domestic problems as well as contagion
from the eurozone debt crisis.
Additional unorthodox policy measures have further undermined confidence in
policy making. In mid-December, preliminary official talks with a view to
securing a new deal with the IMF and EU broke down after the government failed
to provide assurances that it would alter legislation (including a new Central
Bank Act) viewed as contravening EU law. During the parliamentary passage the
ruling majority incorporated most suggestions from the European Central Bank
(ECB), but left in place provisions that Fitch perceives to reduce the
independence of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH). Furthermore, the new
constitution, which went into force on January 1 2012, subordinates changes to
key tenets of economic policy (such as taxation) to a two-thirds parliamentary
majority, thus reducing the scope for fiscal adjustment of future governments.
As a result, the importance of securing a timely new IMF agreement has
increased, while the prospects of reaching it have become more uncertain. Fitch
expects that a Stand-By Arrangement is the only type of deal that Hungary can
realistically expect. Furthermore, even if an agreement were to be reached,
doubts would remain over whether the Hungarian government could submit to its
strict conditionality, given its track record of policy unpredictability and the
premature end in July 2010 of the previous IMF programme.
Hungary remains self-financing on a flow basis: Fitch estimates that in the year
to Q311 the sum of the current and capital account surpluses was 3% of GDP.
However, the current-account surplus is as much a reflection of domestic demand
weakness as of export resilience. Also, the surplus on the financial balance
(around 4% of GDP in Q3, Q4 rolling basis) was driven exclusively by portfolio
inflows, whereas the foreign direct investment (FDI) and 'other investment'
balances recorded net outflows.
The two notch downgrade of Hungary's country ceiling to 'BBB', thus reducing the
uplift of the Country Ceiling above the Foreign-Currency IDR to two from three
notches, reflects Fitch's concerns about the government's track record of
unorthodox policies, including with respect to the banking sector. The country
ceiling uplift is two or three notches in the case of non-eurozone EU member
states, depending on governance and policy records. Nevertheless, the agency
believes the imposition of capital controls (which is not permitted under the EU
treaty except under exceptional circumstances) is a low risk.
The Outlook on Hungary's ratings remains negative, indicating a probability
greater than 50% of another downgrade within the next two years. A further
increase in fiscal and external financing risks and the failure to secure a
timely and appropriate IMF agreement could lead to a downgrade. A deeper
contraction in economic activity than currently expected; evidence of an
increase in private sector capital outflows; a material weakening in the
government's commitment to fiscal consolidation or destabilising unorthodox
policy measures could also lead to a downgrade.
Conversely, an easing in fiscal and external financing pressures, the government
meeting its budget deficit targets and a return to healthy growth, particularly
in the context of significant structural reforms and declining external debt
ratios, could stabilise Hungary's ratings.