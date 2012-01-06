(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Following the bank criteria change and acquisition of Northern Rock PLC (NRK) by Virgin Money on Jan. 1, 2012, we are removing our long-term rating on NRK from CreditWatch and lowering it to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We are also affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating.

-- Under our revised bank criteria (published on Nov. 9, 2011), our ratings on NRK are derived from the group credit profile (GCP) of the consolidated entity comprising Virgin Money and NRK businesses. Our assessment of the consolidated entity's GCP reflects its 'bbb+' anchor, weak business position, strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity. The GCP also reflects our view of the moderate likelihood of extraordinary government support.

-- The ratings on NRK reflect our view of its "core" status to its parent, Virgin Money.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group's capital and earnings will remain consistent with a strong assessment over the two-year outlook horizon.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Northern Rock PLC (NRK) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating on NRK. The outlook is stable.

The long-term rating on NRK was also removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it had been placed on Nov. 21, 2011, following the announcement that NRK would be sold to Virgin Money (VM).

The long-term rating was removed from CreditWatch upon completion of the acquisition. The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria and we base our ratings on NRK on our view of VM's consolidated group credit profile (GCP). The GCP of the enlarged VM business reflects its 'bbb+' anchor, "weak" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The GCP before factoring in extraordinary government support (unsupported GCP) is 'bbb'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in the U.K. is 'bbb+'. Our assessment of economic risk incorporates the strengths supporting the AAA/Stable/A-1+ rating on the U.K., including its wealthy and diversified economy. The U.K.'s lackluster economic recovery and high levels of household and corporate debt are offsetting factors. Our assessment of industry risk is underpinned by the depth of the U.K.'s capital markets, strong government systemwide support, and moderation in the sector's risk appetite. The reactive approach of supervisors during the expansionary period before 2007 continues to constrain our assessment, although we recognize the measures taken over recent years to strengthen the supervisory regime.

We view the combined group's business position as "weak." This reflects its small market share nationwide and concentration of business activities in the competitive U.K. retail banking market. In the longer term, we see some potential for VM to improve its business position by building on its strong brand recognition and the group's expanded range of products. These could, over time, enable it to become a stronger competitor in U.K. retail banking. Nevertheless, we consider that the business plan has to be executed in the context of a difficult operating environment. VM's experienced management has a favorable track record of expanding its franchise through the cycle. However, we consider that the company lacks a track record in managing a much larger business at this time.

We view capital and earnings as "strong." We expect that the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments will decline (relative to NRK's pre-acquisition RAC ratio) to the 11%-12% range over the next 12-18 months due to the structure of the transaction. We also expect that the group will remain loss-making over the next 12-18 months as net interest margins remain under pressure and the cost-to-income ratio remains high. Nevertheless, we expect that the group's overall level of capitalization will remain robust over the two-year rating outlook horizon. We view the group's quality of capital and earnings as satisfactory: total adjusted capital (TAC) mainly comprises equity, except for a GBP150 million Tier 1 perpetual capital note issued to government as part of the consideration for the transaction. This note comprises approximately 16% of TAC. We consider that the adverse effect of low interest rates on deposit spreads will continue to constrain the group's near-term earnings capacity.

We view the group's risk position as "adequate," primarily as a result of its focus on prime residential mortgages, limited appetite for unsecured lending, and NRK's strong asset quality. Offsetting these factors, however, are our view of the group's risk concentration in U.K. retail lending and the potential reputation risk, albeit limited, from other unrelated "Virgin" branded businesses.

We view the group's funding as "average." This reflects its stable, customer-driven deposit franchise and our expectation that the loan-to-deposit ratio will be slightly better than peers', in the 90%-95% range, over the next two years. Furthermore, we note that VM plans to operate with limited recourse to wholesale funding. We view liquidity as "adequate"; it has liquid assets of over GBP3 billion, covering approximately 19% of deposits.

The supported GCP is one notch higher than the unsupported GCP, reflecting the moderate likelihood of extraordinary government support due to the bank's moderate systemic importance and our assessment of the U.K. government as "supportive," as defined in our criteria.

The long-term counterparty credit rating on NRK is the same as the GCP, reflecting our view that NRK is "core" to its parent, VM. In accordance with our criteria, NRK is clearly the largest part of the consolidated group and is key to the group's long-term strategy. Although it is a newly acquired subsidiary, we view integration risks as limited and the potential for unanticipated risks as partly mitigated by VM's due diligence, which in our view was supported by open and transparent access to NRK.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that integration after the acquisition will proceed broadly according to plan and that, notwithstanding the difficult operating environment and near-term losses, the group's pre-diversification RAC ratio will likely remain above 10%.

We could raise the ratings if the group successfully executes its business plan and gains market share in the retail banking market, while maintaining a low risk profile. This would lead us to raise our assessment of its business position.

We could lower the ratings if the group suffers sustained losses or we see it move toward a more-aggressive capital policy, which would lead us to revise down our assessment of capital and earnings. We could also lower the ratings if we observe a material increase in risk appetite, leading to a downward revision of our risk position assessment.

