(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Adhunik Alloys and Power Limited's (AAPL)
'Fitch BB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category.
This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of AAPL. The
ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at
the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during
this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating
action commentary.
Fitch has also migrated AAPL's bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR2,836.73m long-term loan: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch
BB+(ind)'
- INR750m fund-based limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch
BB+(ind)'
- INR490m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from
'Fitch A4+(ind)'