July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Bialystok's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term National Rating at 'A(pol)' with a Negative Outlook.

The affirmation is based on the opex rationalisation measures initiated by the city's authorities in 2012 and steps aimed at increasing the city's operating revenue, which should enable the city to gradually improve its currently weak operating performance from 2013 onwards, leading to a gradual improvement in the currently weak debt service ratios.

The ratings reflect the city's continuous pressure on debt growth following its high investments, although they are about 55% financed from capital revenue, and also the projected rise in the city's indirect risk. They also take into account revised city's debt policy, which is currently aimed at lengthening debt maturity and at limiting the debt service pressure on the budget.

If the city's authorities revert from implementing cost-saving measures and the city's operating performance further deteriorates in 2012-2013, with operating margin falling below 2011 results, the city's ratings would be downgraded. Risks stemming from a potential increase in indirect debt due to construction works scheduled for 2012-2014 could also put pressure on the ratings. The ratings could be upgraded if the city restores its operating performance with an operating balance of at least 9% of operating revenue, securing satisfactory debt coverage ratio, below the average debt maturity. However, Fitch currently views this as unlikely.

Fitch views positively the rationalisation measures launched by Bialystok in the education sector, which is the highest and fastest growing operating cost item (PLN491m, 48% of the total opex in 2011). The restructuring processes should result in cost savings from 2013, estimated at about PLN17m, and subsequent savings in the following years. Together with rises in the city's tax rates and fees, this should enable the city to gradually improve its operating performance from 2013.

Fitch expects the city's operating balance to improve to PLN80m in 2013 (7% of operating revenue) from PLN48m posted in 2011 (4.6% of operating revenue), when it was insufficient to cover the PLN94m debt service. The improvement in Bialystok's operating results is a key rating factor in light of the high debt-financing needs due to huge planned investments in 2012-2014, averaging 25% of the total.

According to Fitch's projections the city's debt may peak at PLN850m in 2013-2014 (PLN622m in 2011), a relatively high 65% of current revenue. However, the improving operating results from 2013 should help the city to improve the debt coverage ratio, which stood at 23 years in 2011, to about 15 years by 2014 with the operating balance sufficient for debt service.

Bialystok's liquidity position is stronger then envisaged in the PLN8m cash outstanding at end-2011 as it has a PLN50m credit line with its bank ensuring access to short-term liquidity although the city has never made full use of it.