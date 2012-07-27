(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of
Bialystok's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB-' with Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term National Rating at 'A(pol)' with
a Negative Outlook.
The affirmation is based on the opex rationalisation measures initiated by the
city's authorities in 2012 and steps aimed at increasing the city's operating
revenue, which should enable the city to gradually improve its currently weak
operating performance from 2013 onwards, leading to a gradual improvement in the
currently weak debt service ratios.
The ratings reflect the city's continuous pressure on debt growth following its
high investments, although they are about 55% financed from capital revenue, and
also the projected rise in the city's indirect risk. They also take into account
revised city's debt policy, which is currently aimed at lengthening debt
maturity and at limiting the debt service pressure on the budget.
If the city's authorities revert from implementing cost-saving measures and the
city's operating performance further deteriorates in 2012-2013, with operating
margin falling below 2011 results, the city's ratings would be downgraded. Risks
stemming from a potential increase in indirect debt due to construction works
scheduled for 2012-2014 could also put pressure on the ratings. The ratings
could be upgraded if the city restores its operating performance with an
operating balance of at least 9% of operating revenue, securing satisfactory
debt coverage ratio, below the average debt maturity. However, Fitch currently
views this as unlikely.
Fitch views positively the rationalisation measures launched by Bialystok in the
education sector, which is the highest and fastest growing operating cost item
(PLN491m, 48% of the total opex in 2011). The restructuring processes should
result in cost savings from 2013, estimated at about PLN17m, and subsequent
savings in the following years. Together with rises in the city's tax rates and
fees, this should enable the city to gradually improve its operating performance
from 2013.
Fitch expects the city's operating balance to improve to PLN80m in 2013 (7% of
operating revenue) from PLN48m posted in 2011 (4.6% of operating revenue), when
it was insufficient to cover the PLN94m debt service. The improvement in
Bialystok's operating results is a key rating factor in light of the high
debt-financing needs due to huge planned investments in 2012-2014, averaging 25%
of the total.
According to Fitch's projections the city's debt may peak at PLN850m in
2013-2014 (PLN622m in 2011), a relatively high 65% of current revenue. However,
the improving operating results from 2013 should help the city to improve the
debt coverage ratio, which stood at 23 years in 2011, to about 15 years by 2014
with the operating balance sufficient for debt service.
Bialystok's liquidity position is stronger then envisaged in the PLN8m cash
outstanding at end-2011 as it has a PLN50m credit line with its bank ensuring
access to short-term liquidity although the city has never made full use of it.