July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed E.ON AG's (E.ON) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', senior unsecured rating at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation is driven by E.ON's substantial progress in executing the asset disposal programme which supports the company's plans to reduce leverage in the medium term. By end-June 2012, the company had secured asset disposals of EUR12.4bn from a targeted EUR15bn, which will improve E.ON's financial flexibility.

However, Fitch also notes that the sale of the regulated assets in the United Kingdom and Germany will result in a weakening of the business profile and reduction of the regulated portion of EBITDA (calculated by Fitch at 32% in FY11). Equally, growing international operations in emerging markets (Brazil and Russia) may impair the business profile, while Fitch takes some comfort from the gradual nature of investment in those markets and risk sharing with a local partner in the case of Brazil.

Fitch expects E.ON's operating cash flows to remain under pressure in the medium term, due to, among other factors, the weak pricing environment, loss of nuclear capacities, nuclear tax payments in 2011-2016 and financial burden related to CO2 exposure from 2013. Fitch anticipates that this will only be mitigated by the normalised profitability of the gas mid-stream segment, in particular following gas contract renegotiations. In FY11, funds from operations (FFO) decreased to EUR9.9bn from EUR14.3bn in FY10 and Fitch expects it will stay close to 2011's level in the medium term, even considering certain progress in the execution of the new EUR1.5bn cost-cutting initiative.

Fitch calculated for FY11 FFO adjusted net leverage of 2.1x. FY11 included many exceptional effects from Germany's nuclear phase-out decision after the Fukushima events. The agency's base case forecasts provide for FFO adjusted net leverage reducing towards 1.5x over the rating horizon which is commensurate with the current rating level.

However, Fitch's existing methodology for nuclear adjustments is better suited for jurisdictions where a dedicated asset fund is built up over time to match the operator's nuclear provisions or for companies with nuclear plants that still have longer-term economic useful lives with the cash impact of decommissioning being a distant prospect.

The Stable Outlook reflects moderate headroom at the current rating level and improved financial flexibility, supported by the asset disposal plan and successful cost-cutting initiatives. Furthermore, Fitch notes the company's moderate capex plan and dividend policy, together with ample liquidity and limited near-term refinancing needs.

At end-March 2012, E.ON's liquidity included EUR5.2bn of unrestricted cash and a committed syndicated credit facility (EUR6bn undrawn) with maturity in November 2015 compared to short-term debt of EUR5bn (until 31 March 2013).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- FFO net leverage below 1.5x on a sustainable basis may result in a positive rating action, which is however also conditional upon maintaining the strength of the business profile and a track record of free cash flow generation.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative action include:

- FFO net leverage well above 2.5x on a sustainable basis might result in a negative rating action. The guideline may be tightened further if the business profile deteriorates considerably, for example as a result of international expansion into more volatile markets.

- Large debt-funded acquisitions or a reduced financial flexibility due to growing cash outlays related to the decommissioning of E.ON's nuclear fleet.

