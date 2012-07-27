(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Polish City of Opole's Long-term National rating to 'BBB+(pol)' from 'BBB(pol)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade reflects the city's improved financial management, prudent debt policy and good debt service ratios. The rating factors in the satisfactory, albeit slightly volatile, operating performance, low indirect risk and well-diversified local economy. The rating also takes into consideration Opole's growing debt following investments.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the good operating performance will be maintained in the medium term, despite growth pressure on operating spending.

A downgrade could result from a sustained deterioration in operating performance and/or a significant rise in debt resulting in weak debt coverage. A further upgrade of the rating will be subject to a more sustainable operating performance with operating margin above 10% and an improvement of the debt servicing ratios.

The city's authorities follow a cautious budgetary policy, which Fitch views positively. Good financial management guarantees that the city's efforts to rationalise operating spending will be continued and should result in limiting opex growth, especially in the most rigid sectors (education, social care and administration). The city's authorities are currently making cost savings by optimising the school network, and constantly monitoring personnel costs and spending on goods and services.

The city's approach to debt is prudent, resulting in a favourable debt structure with smooth debt repayment and a low cost of funding. Due to investment, the city's debt (excluding bridge financing loans to be repaid from EU grants) rose to PLN169m at end-2011 from PLN150m at end-2010, but was still moderate at 34.2% of current revenue. Fitch projects the city's debt to gradually grow in the medium term, up to 45% of current revenue by 2014. Fitch expects the city's debt servicing to remain stable in 2012-2014 at about PLN35m.

Opole's operating balance weakened to 6.1% of operating revenue in 2011 from an average of 7.6% in 2009-2010. However, this was still adequate for debt servicing. Direct debt to current balance was about 7.2 years and the debt servicing accounting for 74% operating balance. Fitch expects the city to maintain its operating balance at an average of about 7% of operating revenue in the medium term, which provides satisfactory debt service coverage despite the projected growth in debt.

Opole is the capital of the Opolskie Region. It is located in the south-west of Poland and has a population of about 126,000.