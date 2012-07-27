On the 24 July 2012 (UK time) a consortium comprising Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKI 'A-'/Stable) Cheung Kong Holdings Limited (CKH), Power Assets Holdings Limited (PAH) and Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited (LKSFL) announced its intention to acquire a 100% shareholding in MGN Gas Networks (UK) Limited (MGN). MGN indirectly holds the entire issued share capital of WWU. This proposed acquisition does not have any immediate rating impact. There are no change of control conditions in respect of the change of ownership of MGN and it is the agency's understanding that the consortium does not intend to change WWU's debt structure or gearing targets. Moreover, WWU's regulated business is ring-fenced. The target closing date is at the end of September 2012 and is subject to successful completion of regulatory approvals.

As of March 31 2012, WWU had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of GBP48m and undrawn committed facilities of GBP155m, comprising a GBP150m capex facility (maturing 2014/5) and a GBP30m working capital facility (maturing 2012/3) and a GBP15m letter of credit (maturing in 2014). In addition, under the terms of the secured and covenanted financing documentation, debt service reserve liquidity is GBP55m and operating and maintenance reserve liquidity is GBP20m. A further GBP150m related to short term deposits. Whilst this has a maturity greater than three months, this has nevertheless been treated as cash as this will be used to pay down the accretion on the index-linked swaps in FY13, expected to be around GBP110m.

WWU is the gas distribution network operated as a regional monopoly and regulated by Ofgem. It operates 35,000km of gas mains and supplies 7.4 million customers in Wales and the South West of England. WWU's RAV at end-March 2012 was GBP1.7bn. In terms of regulatory performance, WWU was able to respond to 98.7% of uncontrolled gas escapes within one hour and 99.6% of controlled gas escapes within two hours in FY12. WWUF is a special purpose vehicle which is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by WWU.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Class A

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- A positive rating action is highly unlikely given Ofgem's proposed WACC. Improved operating performance, incentives and hence leverage metrics will most likely be offset by an increase in dividends.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- A negative rating action is likely if leverage is in excess of 70%, in particular if combined with a deterioration in PMICR to less than 1.9x (including swaps) and 1.3x excluding swaps.

Class B

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- A positive rating action is highly unlikely given Ofgem's proposed WACC. Improved operating performance, incentives and hence leverage metrics will most likely be offset by increase in dividends;

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- A negative rating action is likely if leverage is in excess of 77.5% and PMICR is less than 1.6x (including swaps) and 1.1x (excluding swaps).

Rating triggers may be lowered where owing to the new price control, there is a perceived worsening in business risk.

