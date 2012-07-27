(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - Prime annualized net losses (ANL) dropped 22% in June over May to a new record low of 0.14%, mainly driven by the strong 2010-2012 driving performance as the weaker 2008-2009 transactions have mostly paid off.

Prime delinquencies were stable in June with 60+ delinquencies up by just 2 basis points to 0.40% from 0.38% in May, a 5.26% increase month-over-month (MOM), but were 16.67% lower year-over-year (YOY). Prime cumulative net losses (CNL) also exhibited improvement in June and were 7.50% lower than in May, at 0.37%.

Economic growth and solid wholesale vehicles values since 2011 have paved the way for improved loss performance for prime and subprime sectors in the past year.

However, volatility in the U.S. economy continues, as the economic outlook in the near term remains weak, and the European financial crisis evolves, dampening growth prospects in the U.S. Further, the job market is still weak with few jobs created as companies remain skittish on expanding and hiring new workers.

In the subprime sector, 60+ days delinquencies were at 3.12% in June, 20% higher on both a MOM and YOY basis. ANL increased MOM by 4% to 3.91% from 3.76% in May, albeit a 6.7% improvement YOY.

The Manheim index has seen a steady slide over the past four consecutive months, declining most recently to 123.4 in June from 125.1 in May, as supply and demand in the wholesale vehicle market level off.

Despite the recent leveling off, used vehicle values are healthy and recovery rates in auto ABS transactions remain elevated. Used vehicle values have just come off their record highs in recent months, and June's level is still robust on a historical basis with both production and inventory levels tight, and demand for both new and used vehicles strong.

Fitch's 2012 outlook for prime asset performance is stable, while prime ratings performance outlook is positive and upgrades continue to be issued on a monthly basis, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in 2011.

Fitch's auto ABS indices comprise $53.34 billion of outstanding notes issued from 109 transactions. Of this amount, 80% is made up of prime auto loan ABS and the remaining 20% subprime ABS.