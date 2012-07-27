(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aker Solutions ASA's
(Aker Solutions) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook.
The ratings affirmation reflects Aker Solutions' leading position in niche
segments of the oilfield services sector, its strong technological expertise and
experience of large, complex projects in harsh environments globally. The
ratings are constrained by earnings volatility in the oil and gas industry, and
a reliance on cyclical spending plans.
Fitch believes that Aker Solutions' credit rating presently reflects the
company's business and financial risk and is not likely to materially deviate
over the next 12-18 months. However, the company's financial profile is
moderately stretched for the rating, and there is no headroom for additional
leverage at the current rating level, partly due to the company's relatively
large capex programme and its acquisition of NPS Energy (part of the oilfield
services company, National Petroleum Services) in the Middle East, due to close
in 2013.
According to Fitch's projections, funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted net
leverage will average 3.5x in 2012-16. Fitch believes the company's ambitious
target revenue and margin growth through to 2016 may be more difficult to
achieve against the backdrop of potentially vulnerable market conditions.
Nevertheless, the sector outlook remains solid in the medium to long-term as
depleted reserves will continue to drive oil and gas majors in extending the
life of existing installations and exploring new sources in challenging
environments.
Fitch views Aker Solutions' liquidity as adequate for its rating level. Debt
falling due within one year, as at end-Q112 was NOK675m against cash and cash
equivalents of NOK1.1bn. Aker Solutions refinanced its revolving credit
facilities (RCF) in June 2011, signing a new, five-year NOK6bn RCF, which
remains undrawn by EUR4.8bn.
The company's debt maturity profile is only slightly onerous with about NOK1bn
and NOK3bn due in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Fitch view Aker as having an
ability to refinance these maturities in the local capital market. The company
does not face any large maturities in 2012.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge coverage at or above 3.5x on a sustained basis
- Free cash flow remaining positive on a sustained basis
Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO net leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed coverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis
- A reduction in opex and capex by oil and gas companies
- Deterioration in the financial profile due to debt financed acquisitions, or
higher dividends, lower-than-expected FCF, and large project overruns and/or
delays which negatively affect operating cash flow
