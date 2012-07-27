(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Lanark Master Issuer PLC's - Series 2012-2 notes final ratings, as follows:

USD800,000,000 Class 1A: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP525,000,000 Class 2A: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP75,000,000 Class Z: assigned 'NRsf'

The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated by Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale, 'A'/Stable/'F1') and Yorkshire Bank Home Loans Limited (YBHL), which are subsidiaries of National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, 'AA-'/ Stable/'F1+'). The notes are the third issuance from the Lanark master trust programme.

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), Clydesdale's and YBHL's origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities, either direct or by delegation, and the transaction's legal structure. CE for the class A notes will initially total 17.05% (as per Fitch's calculations), which is provided by the subordination of the unrated Z note (13.10%) and a fully funded funding reserve account of 3.95%. Fitch calculated the CE by taking into account all outstanding notes from previous issuance except the 2007-1 3A notes. The 2007-1 3A notes are scheduled to be called on 22 August 2012 as per an announcement via the Regulatory News Service.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" dated 07 June 2012 and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", dated 12 August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

Clydesdale provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. However, some data fields were missing or partially completed. Clydesdale was not able to provide the year of construction for the loans in the portfolio. In the absence of this data, Fitch assumed that 10% of the properties in the pool are new builds and may have benefited from incentives such as builders deposits. A haircut of 5% has been applied to the valuation of these properties. Clydesdale was also unable to provide valuation types on 39% of the pool. Fitch has therefore conservatively assumed these to be drive-by valuations and applied a 2% haircut to the valuations of these loans.