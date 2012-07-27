(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 -

Overview

-- We forecast that the City of Barcelona should maintain what we view as healthy operating balances and gradually moderate its investments to stabilize debt, taking into account a sustained commitment to budgetary stability and solvency.

-- We cap the rating on Barcelona at the level of the long-term rating on Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).

-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Barcelona.

-- The negative outlook reflects the outlook on Spain, given the close financial links between the city and the central government.

Rating Action

On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on the Spanish City of Barcelona. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

We cap the rating on Barcelona at the level of the long-term rating on the sovereign, the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). This reflects our view that Barcelona does not meet the criteria under which we would rate a local or regional government (LRG) higher than its sovereign (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009).

Under these criteria, an LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we believe that it exhibits three fundamental conditions:

-- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario;

-- An institutional framework that is predictable and that limits the risk of negative sovereign intervention; and

-- The ability to mitigate negative intervention from the sovereign thanks to high financial flexibility and independent treasury management.

At this stage, we believe that Barcelona does not display these characteristics. The city depends on the central government for over 40% of its operating revenue, limiting its financial independence and ability to withstand a sovereign stress scenario. Moreover, local entities in Spain have, in our view, a limited ability to oppose any unwanted changes to their institutional framework. Consequently, we apply a sovereign cap to the rating on the city.

Barcelona's indicative credit level (ICL) is 'aa'. According to our criteria, the ICL is not a credit rating but a means we use to assess the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that its rating is not constrained by the sovereign. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework where it operates.

Barcelona's 'aa' ICL reflects our view of the city's strong financial management and its commitment to budgetary stability, a wealthy economy, and a "very positive" liquidity position.

The rating on Barcelona is underpinned by our view of its sophisticated and professional management team. Since the mid 1990s Barcelona has had explicit internal targets for operating performance and tax-supported debt levels. Since 2010, Barcelona has been committed to having operating balances above 15% of operating revenues, and to maintaining tax-supported debt below 60% of consolidated operating revenues. The city has consistently adhered to these goals.

Following the local elections on May 22, 2011, a new government took office in Barcelona after over 30 years of socialist rule. Our view on Barcelona's strong 'aa' ICL reflects our opinion that the new city officials have continued to show a strong commitment to budgetary rigor and a clear separation between political decisions and technical management. We view as important rating factors Barcelona's commitment to fiscal prudence, budgetary discipline, and track record in meeting or outperforming financial targets.

Over 2008-2011, the city's performance remained strong, with an average operating balance of 24% and an average balance after capital expenditure (capex) of 1.5% of total revenues.

In our base-case scenario, we project that the city will maintain operating balances of about 16.4% on average between 2012 and 2014, and low deficits after capex, in the region of 1%-2% of total revenues. We anticipate that the city will likely meet these goals by moderating operating expenditures and gradually reducing its capital investments. In terms of operating expenditure, we expect Barcelona to benefit from central government measures regarding public employee salaries. Moreover, the extraordinary levels of investment in 2009 and 2010, funded by central government extraordinary programs, provide the city with room for adjustment regarding capex.

As a result, in our view, well contained deficits after capex should enable the city to maintain direct debt at comfortable levels, at an average of about 4x operating balance over our forecasting period. Tax-supported debt is also set to increase only moderately, from 51.2% in 2011 to about 59% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014.

The rating is also supported by what we see as the city's wealthy and diversified service-based economy, as well as its attractiveness as a top-ranking tourist destination and cultural hub in Europe. Barcelona is the second-largest city in Spain, representing about 3.4% of the country's population. It is Spain's leading export base (19.6% of all Spanish goods exports originated in the province of Barcelona in 2011), and a leading tourism destination, with over 7 million visitors per year. Barcelona has leveraged these assets to become a leader in the organization of congress and trade fairs.

Despite its strengths, Barcelona is affected by the weak Spanish economy, although to a slightly lesser extent than the rest of Catalonia (BBB-/Negative/A-3) or Spain. In 2011, the city of Barcelona posted GDP growth of 0.8%, in line with Catalonia (0.7%) and Spain (0.7%). We therefore do not expect Barcelona to deviate significantly from our current GDP forecast for Spain, which assumes a real GDP decline of 1.5% in 2012, and a further decline of 0.5% in 2013. This expectation weighs negatively on the rating.

The city's ICL could come under pressure if Barcelona materially deviates from its financial plan, runs sizable deficits that we deem structural, and accumulates debt, with no sign of a return to balanced budgets or debt stabilization. Given the city's track record of sound financial management, we consider this to be an unlikely scenario at this stage.

Conversely, the city's ICL could improve if, following a clear recovery in the economy, the city's managers decided to maintain a conservative stance on expenditures, leading to sizable surpluses after investments and a sustained path of debt reduction. We currently see this scenario as unlikely.

Liquidity

We assess Barcelona's short-term liquidity position as "very positive" under our criteria. At year-end 2011, Barcelona had EUR270 million in cash, equivalent to 2.1x 2012 debt service.

We expect Barcelona will finish 2012 with cash reserves of about 1.6x our expectation of EUR159 million of debt service in 2013.

As of July 2012, the region had EUR150 million in committed credit facilities, which have not been used either in 2011 or in 2012 to date. Taking into account these unused credit lines, we expect Barcelona will have liquidity resources at the end of 2012 covering more than twice its debt service for 2013.

During 2011, the city's fund balance decreased only slightly (to EUR207 million, or 8.7% of operating revenues, compared with EUR232 million in 2010, or 9.7% of operating revenues). Payables were reduced by 21%, without any support from central government-sponsored facilities, and payments to suppliers are made within about 3