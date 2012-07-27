(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 -

Overview

-- In our view, the business risk profile of German utility E.ON AG has weakened, owing to continually weak profitability in the challenging operating environment.

-- We don't anticipate operating conditions in E.ON's core Central European market improving materially, at least in the medium term, and expect the financial performance of conventional power generation to decline further.

-- We are lowering our ratings on E.ON and its related subsidiaries to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assumption that the group's key cash flow credit metrics will improve and remain commensurate with the ratings over the medium term, despite the likely continued weakness of operating conditions.

Rating Action

On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on German power and gas utility E.ON AG and its subsidiaries to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating actions reflect our view of a sustained weakening of E.ON's business risk profile, owing to continuously weaker profitability. We expect the pressure on profitability to persist due to difficult market conditions in most European power and gas markets (see "Tough Market Conditions Keep 25 Top European Utilities Under Pressure," published on March 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

In particular, we are concerned about the long-term profitability of E.ON's key power generation operations in Central Europe, which are plagued by oversupply and weak generation margins. We expect the erosion in profitability of this segment to continue, and generation margins, especially those of gas-fired units, to remain under intense pressure.

We anticipate that E.ON's profitability will gradually recover over the medium term, however, in view of the group's recent renegotiation of long-term gas procurement contracts with its key suppliers; increasing profit contributions from renewables, exploration and production, and operations outside the EU; as well as cost-cutting efforts. This should offset the erosion of profitability in E.ON's Central European generation business. Overall, our base-case scenario assumes a modest improvement in EBITDA compared with 2011 over the next few years. However, we do not expect E.ON's absolute profitability to return to levels seen before 2011, at least in medium term.

The ratings on E.ON continue to reflect the group's significant scale and diversity, leading positions in both power and gas in Germany, extensive pan-European presence, and meaningful share of stable cash flows from its regulated activities. We continue to view E.ON as one of the strongest integrated utilities in Europe, and the group's business risk profile as "strong".

We see the financial risk profile of the company as "intermediate", although at the lower end of that category. E.ON's cash flow generation has weakened over a prolonged period. However, we recognize the company's success in executing its disposal program for assets it has classified as non-core. Further, we believe that E.ON's commitment to maintaining more conservative financial policies in the future supports our assessment of its financial risk profile.

Liquidity

The 'A-2' short-term ratings are based on our view of E.ON's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. This is based on our projection that liquidity sources will exceed liquidity uses by 1.5x over the next 12 months and remain higher than 1.0x over the next 24 months. Our liquidity assessment reflects:

-- E.ON's reported access to unrestricted cash and short-term marketable securities, including fixed-income instruments, of EUR10.4 billion as of March 31, 2012;

-- An undrawn EUR6 billion credit facility maturing in November 2015; and

-- Our estimate of somewhat higher operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013 than the EUR6.6 billion achieved in 2011.

This compares with our assumptions on cash uses for E.ON, which include:

-- Investments averaging about EUR6 billion annually over the next two years;

-- Annual dividend payments of about EUR2 billion; and

-- Repayment of about EUR5 billion of short-term and long-term financial liabilities over the next 12 months.

We understand the group's standing in the financial markets is very good. E.ON also has solid relationships with banks and exercises prudent financial risk management, in our view. We understand that there are no restrictive covenants in the documentation attached to the group's debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our projection that the group will gradually improve its key credit ratios and sustainably maintain cash flow credit metrics commensurate with the ratings over the medium term. A ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of at least 23% would be at the low end of the range we consider commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile and the current ratings, barring further weakening of the business risk profile. We note, however, that E.ON's credit metrics were below the levels we regard as commensurate with the ratings at the end of 2011, and could remain so in 2012. Our base case for E.ON assumes somewhat higher FFO in 2012 and 2013 than in 2011.

A negative rating action could occur if we believed E.ON's credit metrics were unlikely to recover sustainably to levels consistent with the ratings, in particular, if cash generation from operating activities were lower than we currently anticipate or if deleveraging did not take place as expected. Also, a further weakening of E.ON's business risk profile according to our assessment, such as resulting from a material decline in the share of stable regulated income, could lead to a downgrade.

We currently view a positive rating action as unlikely in the short to medium term because continuously difficult operating conditions will keep hampering E.ON's financial performance. We don't expect conditions to change fundamentally over the next few years. In the longer term, upward rating momentum could arise through strengthening of the group's financial risk profile and materially stronger key credit metrics. With the current business risk profile this would mean a financial risk profile at the upper end of our "intermediate" category and adjusted FFO to debt sustainably exceeding 28%.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

E.ON AG

E.ON U.K. PLC

E.ON Sverige AB

E.ON Energy Solutions Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 A/Negative/A-1

Powergen (East Midlands) Investments

Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- A/Negative/--

E.ON AG

E.ON Sverige AB

E.ON International Finance B.V.

E.ON N.A. Funding LLC

Commercial Paper A-2 A-1

E.ON International Finance B.V.

Senior Unsecured* A- A

Ratings Af