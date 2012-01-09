(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Aravali Infrapower Limited's (AIPL) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its National Long-term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects AIPL's improved financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) of 2.52x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10: 2.99x; FY09: 4.13x) due to an increase in its EBITDA margin to 13.63% (FY10: 11.95%; FY09: 11.12%). The latter is because of AIPL's increased operating efficiencies in FY11 and direct contracts, rather than sub-contracts, forming a larger share of its FY11 order book compared with FY10. Net revenues also increased by 53% yoy to INR8,538m in FY11 (FY09: INR2,976m) due to the strong growth in its transmission and distribution business.

The ratings continue to be underpinned by AIPL's diversified project portfolio, spanning across various infrastructure sectors and geographic locations, as well as its established track record of successfully completing the construction of transmission lines and civil infrastructure projects. At end-August 2011, the company's order book was approximately 1.77x of the FY11 revenue (FY10: 1.59x; FY09: 1.65x).

The ratings are, however, constrained by the high working capital intensity of AIPL's business, the highly competitive industry it operates in, and the tender-based nature of its business, which makes the company susceptible to order cyclicality. The ratings continue to be constrained by the counter-party credit risk, as many of AIPL's customers are state power utilities with weak credit profiles, who often delay their payments to the company.

AIPL's total debt increased to INR3,144m at end-March 2011 (FYE10: INR2,131m; FYE09: INR1,434m) mainly on account of higher working capital requirements. Also, the company's net cash conversion cycle is stretched at around 185 days due to its high receivable and inventory days of around 108 days and 75 days, respectively. Fitch expects the net working capital cycle to remain around 190 days, given the nature of segments AIPL is present in.

Positive rating guidelines include continued revenue growth and sustained profitability or an improvement in the working capital cycle leading to financial leverage improving to below 2.50x on a sustained basis.

AIPL is engaged in the engineering, procurement and construction of power transmission & distribution and civil infrastructure, manufacturing of transmission towers & overhead aluminium conductors and supply of non-ferrous alloys. For H1FY12, the company reported net sales of INR4,520m, up 31% yoy (H1FY10: INR2,000m). At end-November 2011, the company had total revenue of around INR6,200m.

AIPL's bank facilities have also been affirmed as follows:

- INR3,160m fund-based working capital limits (increased from INR2,570m): 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- INR5,129 non-fund based working capital limits (increased from INR2,700m): 'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- Outstanding INR471.50m long-term bank loan including a foreign currency loan (increased from INR320.2m): 'Fitch BBB(ind)'