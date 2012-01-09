(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned MAF Sukuk Ltd.'s (MAF Sukuk) series of Certificates under the USD1bn trust certificate issuance programme a rating of ' BBB'. The issuing entity under the programme is MAF Sukuk.

The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the certificates issued under the programme. There is no assurance that certificates issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme.

MAF Sukuk is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated in the Cayman Islands solely to act as the issuer of the certificates and the trustee for the holders of the certificates.

The Certificates' rating is driven solely by Majid Al Futtaim Holding's (MAF) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. MAF is the guarantor of certain obligations of Majid Al Futtaim Properties Llc. (MAFP), due to the Sukuk's structure, which Fitch understands includes the following features: 1) MAFP's obligations under the documentation rank pari passu with MAFP's other unsecured obligations; 2) MAFP's undertaking to purchase the Sukuk assets on the scheduled or any earlier dissolution dates from MAF Sukuk; 3) on any periodic distribution date, if the returns generated from the Sukuk assets are insufficient to cover the periodic distribution payments due, MAFP's undertaking to pay further amounts to the SPV to remedy such shortfall; and 4) MAF's obligations under the guarantee rank pari passu with all its other unsecured obligations.

The Certificates represent an undivided ownership interest solely in the relevant Trust Assets. Recourse to the Trustee in respect of each Series is limited to the Trust Assets of that Series and proceeds of such Trust Assets are the sole source of payments on the relevant Certificates. The Certificate holders, however, will not have any rights of enforcement as against the Trust Assets their rights are limited to enforcement against MAF Properties of its obligation to purchase the Wakala Assets pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Undertaking, failing which, the Certificate holders have the right to enforce the obligations of the Guarantor under and in accordance with the Guarantee.

MAF undertakes that its obligations under its guarantee will be its direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and will at all times rank pari passu with its other unsecured obligations from time to time outstanding. Therefore, Fitch assumes that MAF's obligations under its Guarantee will rank pari passu with its unsecured obligations.

While the Master Trust Deed, each Supplemental Trust Deed, the Programme Agreement, the Agency Agreement, the Management Agreement, the Purchase Undertaking and the Sale Undertaking will be governed by English law, Fitch notes that they may not be enforceable under applicable law, including, without limitation, Dubai law or UAE federal law. Fitch, however, considers the provision of a guarantee by MAF and undertaking to purchase by MAFP as a strong indication of MAF's and MAFP intentions to support MAF Sukuk and its obligations. Fitch's rating for the Certificates therefore reflects the agency's belief that each of MAF and MAFP would stand behind their respective obligations under the documentation.

By assigning ratings to the programme and certificates issued under it, Fitch does not express an opinion on the programme structure's compliance with Shariah principles or whether the relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any applicable law, including, without limitation, Dubai law or UAE federal law.

Fitch assigned MAF a Long-term IDR of 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook, and a Short-term IDR of 'F3' on 5 April 2011 (see 'Fitch Assigns Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC 'BBB' Rating; Stable Outlook' at www.fitchratings.com). The ratings reflect MAF's status - through the property arm of the group, MAFP - as one of the largest property investment companies in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). The consolidated group has a total retail area of 937,214sqm. MAFP had net fixed assets of AED27.2bn as at FYE2010.

MAF is rated on a standalone basis, including the benefit of MAFP, which guarantees the majority of MAF's debt. As part of its analysis of the group, Fitch calculates the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt and expects this ratio to be maintained above 2x for an investment grade rating. This ratio calculation takes into account the group structure and property title restrictions.

Fitch notes that two large MAF properties have been developed on land gifted to the ultimate sole shareholder of MAF, Mr Majid Al Futtaim. These properties are held in the shareholder's name for the beneficial interest of MAF. Properties which are built on land gifted by the Ruler of Dubai cannot currently be sold or finance leased, separately, without the prior consent of the Ruler. This limitation has an impact on the enforceability of MAF obligations against these assets under a stress scenario. Unless mitigated, Fitch expects this feature would impact recovery levels should MAF's ratings deteriorate.