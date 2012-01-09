(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned MAF Sukuk Ltd.'s (MAF Sukuk) series of Certificates
under the USD1bn trust certificate issuance programme a rating of ' BBB'. The issuing entity
under the programme is MAF Sukuk.
The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the certificates issued
under the programme. There is no assurance that certificates issued under the
programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific
issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to
the programme.
MAF Sukuk is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated in the Cayman Islands
solely to act as the issuer of the certificates and the trustee for the holders
of the certificates.
The Certificates' rating is driven solely by Majid Al Futtaim Holding's (MAF)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. MAF is the
guarantor of certain obligations of Majid Al Futtaim Properties Llc. (MAFP), due
to the Sukuk's structure, which Fitch understands includes the following
features: 1) MAFP's obligations under the documentation rank pari passu with
MAFP's other unsecured obligations; 2) MAFP's undertaking to purchase the Sukuk
assets on the scheduled or any earlier dissolution dates from MAF Sukuk; 3) on
any periodic distribution date, if the returns generated from the Sukuk assets
are insufficient to cover the periodic distribution payments due, MAFP's
undertaking to pay further amounts to the SPV to remedy such shortfall; and 4)
MAF's obligations under the guarantee rank pari passu with all its other
unsecured obligations.
The Certificates represent an undivided ownership interest solely in the
relevant Trust Assets. Recourse to the Trustee in respect of each Series is
limited to the Trust Assets of that Series and proceeds of such Trust Assets are
the sole source of payments on the relevant Certificates. The Certificate
holders, however, will not have any rights of enforcement as against the Trust
Assets their rights are limited to enforcement against MAF Properties of its
obligation to purchase the Wakala Assets pursuant to the terms of the Purchase
Undertaking, failing which, the Certificate holders have the right to enforce
the obligations of the Guarantor under and in accordance with the Guarantee.
MAF undertakes that its obligations under its guarantee will be its direct,
unconditional and unsecured obligations and will at all times rank pari passu
with its other unsecured obligations from time to time outstanding. Therefore,
Fitch assumes that MAF's obligations under its Guarantee will rank pari passu
with its unsecured obligations.
While the Master Trust Deed, each Supplemental Trust Deed, the Programme
Agreement, the Agency Agreement, the Management Agreement, the Purchase
Undertaking and the Sale Undertaking will be governed by English law, Fitch
notes that they may not be enforceable under applicable law, including, without
limitation, Dubai law or UAE federal law. Fitch, however, considers the
provision of a guarantee by MAF and undertaking to purchase by MAFP as a strong
indication of MAF's and MAFP intentions to support MAF Sukuk and its
obligations. Fitch's rating for the Certificates therefore reflects the agency's
belief that each of MAF and MAFP would stand behind their respective obligations
under the documentation.
By assigning ratings to the programme and certificates issued under it, Fitch
does not express an opinion on the programme structure's compliance with Shariah
principles or whether the relevant transaction documents are enforceable under
any applicable law, including, without limitation, Dubai law or UAE federal law.
Fitch assigned MAF a Long-term IDR of 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook, and a
Short-term IDR of 'F3' on 5 April 2011 (see 'Fitch Assigns Majid Al Futtaim
Holding LLC 'BBB' Rating; Stable Outlook' at www.fitchratings.com). The ratings
reflect MAF's status - through the property arm of the group, MAFP - as one of
the largest property investment companies in the Middle East and North Africa
region (MENA). The consolidated group has a total retail area of 937,214sqm.
MAFP had net fixed assets of AED27.2bn as at FYE2010.
MAF is rated on a standalone basis, including the benefit of MAFP, which
guarantees the majority of MAF's debt. As part of its analysis of the group,
Fitch calculates the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt and expects
this ratio to be maintained above 2x for an investment grade rating. This ratio
calculation takes into account the group structure and property title
restrictions.
Fitch notes that two large MAF properties have been developed on land gifted to
the ultimate sole shareholder of MAF, Mr Majid Al Futtaim. These properties are
held in the shareholder's name for the beneficial interest of MAF. Properties
which are built on land gifted by the Ruler of Dubai cannot currently be sold or
finance leased, separately, without the prior consent of the Ruler. This
limitation has an impact on the enforceability of MAF obligations against these
assets under a stress scenario. Unless mitigated, Fitch expects this feature
would impact recovery levels should MAF's ratings deteriorate.