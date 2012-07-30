(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. ----------- 30-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 73933T

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Mar-2012 B/-- B/--

31-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China-based property developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's execution risks in its aggressive debt-funded expansion, its significant related-party transactions, and its limited scale and land reserves. Powerlong's somewhat diversified products and markets, its growing recurring rental income, and its low-cost land bank moderate the above weaknesses.

We assess Powerlong's business risk profile as "weak". The company had a very weak operating and financial performance in 2011 due to a property market downturn and weak execution. Powerlong's property sales improved in the first half of 2012, compared with a year ago, to about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.06 billion, or 51% of its full-year target. But sales prospects for the next six to 12 months remain uncertain because we expect the government's home purchase restrictions and fairly tight credit conditions to continue.

Powerlong's aggressive expansion in commercial leasing property in a weak property market could weaken its financial strength. This is because the expansion increases the company's capital investments in long-term assets. Powerlong plans to open two new retail malls in 2012, in addition to the 11 already in operation at the end of 2011. These malls will take time to contribute meaningful cash flows because of incentives and changes in the tenant mix in the first few years. Typically, it takes at least three years for new malls to have a stable tenant mix and market position. It is unclear to us that Powerlong could replicate the success of its Fuzhou Powerlong mall, its most established shopping mall project till date, in other cities and provinces.

We expect Powerlong's financial risk profile to remain "highly leveraged" over the next 12 months. The company's total debt rose 53% to RMB9.67 billion at the end of 2011, from the previous year. Powerlong used the new debt to fund project developments and land acquisitions. Under our base case, the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is likely to be close to 6x and EBITDA interest coverage will be about 2x in 2012, similar to that in 2011. We do not expect Powerlong's profit margin to recover to 2010 levels, after declining in 2011. The company's product mix has shifted to less profitable projects in third- and fourth-tier cities. In addition, price-cutting since last year will further pressure Powerlong's profit margins next year.

The company's significant related-party transactions remain a rating weakness. Powerlong is yet to complete the acquisition of the retail properties of Mingfa Center from its major shareholder due to a delay in the transfer of titles. The transfer was originally scheduled to be completed at the end of 2009. The company expects the transfer to be completed by the end of 2012. We are uncertain whether Powerlong needs to write off the rental income it has recognized and received if the acquisition falls through.

We believe Powerlong has a more diversified and competitive product mix of residential and commercial properties than most 'B'-rated peers. Policy tightening is not likely to significantly affect the commercial property sector. With more retail malls and hotels opened, the company's recurring income is increasing, but we expect total interest expense coverage to remain insignificant in 2012, at about 0.5x. Powerlong has a low-cost land bank of about 8.4 million square meters, but we are uncertain if the company's land costs can remain low given the increase in land prices.

Liquidity

Powerlong's liquidity is "adequate", as defined by our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x in 2012, even if EBITDA declines by 20%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include our base-case scenario of contracted sales of RMB5 billion-RMB6 billion in 2012.

-- Sources also include about RMB1.41 billion in unrestricted cash as of the end of 2011, and RMB3 billion in new loans drawdown in the first half of 2012.

-- Uses of liquidity include about RMB3 billion in construction output, RMB2.44 billion of debt due in the next 12 months, and about RMB1 billion in interest expenses.

-- Uses also include RMB572 million in land premiums payable in 2012. We understand that the company has paid most of this amount in the first half of the year.

-- We have not considered the possibility of an asset sale (e.g., investment properties, land plots) or refinancing.

-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction and new land acquisitions.

We understand that Powerlong has undrawn and uncommitted banking facilities of RMB2.15 billion as of the end of 2011. Nevertheless, these facilities may not provide timely liquidity support because loan draw downs depend on credit availability and case-by-case approvals.

At the end of 2011, Powerlong complied with its covenants, but it has limited headroom in some of its offshore bank loan covenants. The headroom is sensitive to property sales and property valuation. The company could face potential acceleration of debt repayment if it breaches these covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Powerlong's financial strength is unlikely to improve significantly in the next six to 12 months. We expect the company to maintain high leverage because it mainly uses debt to fund large residential and commercial project constructions and some land premiums payable in 2012.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Powerlong's contracted sales in 2012 are less than RMB4.5 billion; (2) the company's unrestricted cash is less than RMB1 billion; or (3) its leverage further deteriorates, such that its EBITDA interest coverage is less than 1.5x or the headroom in its financial covenant narrows further.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Powerlong's cash flow and leverage improve, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is below 5.5x on a sustainable basis or the company increases its liquidity buffer and financial flexibility.