(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 09 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said domestic
insurers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remain profitable, despite the effects of increasing
competition and low interest rates (see "Underwriting Sustains Profitability In Saudi Arabia's
Increasingly Competitive Insurance Industry"). The market has expanded very
quickly in recent years as health insurance has become widespread. Compared
with insurers in Western markets, insurers in the Kingdom tend to focus more
on achieving a return on equity through underwriting alone. Investment
strategies are conservative, and contribute little to the industry's overall
good profitability. But we anticipate that it will be harder for companies to
maintain underwriting discipline as competition increases.
Because the Kingdom is an Islamic country that adheres to Sharia law, all its
insurers must pay a "zakat" tax on their investments, including 2.5% of the
value of their cash investments. While interest rates remain low, we estimate
that insurers are paying more in zakat than their aggregate investment return.
Therefore, until interest rates rise, domestic insurers must make an
underwriting profit to break even.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), which regulates insurance in the
KSA, aims to maintain standards as the industry expands. SAMA rigorously
enforces its requirements for reporting and disclosures, and demands that all
insurance and reinsurance providers gain operational licenses and product
approvals. Its processes create a barrier to entry for new participants,
somewhat reducing the competitive pressures caused by the presence of 33
insurers chasing a fairly small, if growing, market.
We view insurance industry risk in the Kingdom as low because we consider that:
-- Return on capital is likely to remain robust;
-- The industry benefits from high barriers to entry;
-- Insurance penetration is growing fast; and
-- Regulatory oversight is moderately strong.
We consider that these positive factors are partially offset by:
-- The unseasoned nature of the institutional framework;
-- Product risks, which could cause return on capital to be moderately
volatile; and
-- The competitive market, which could also cause volatile returns based
on inadequate pricing.