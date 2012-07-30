Rationale
The ratings on South Africa-based gold producer Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate"
financial risk profiles, as our criteria define these terms.
GFI's key business profile is supported by its position as the world's fourth-largest gold
producer (with about 3.7 million ounces in 2011); long reserves life of more than 20
years; and healthy gold price. These strengths are partially mitigated by GFI being a single
commodity player and having inherently unfavorable unit cash costs, when compared with key North
American gold miners and its closest peer, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AGA; BBB-/Stable/--;
South African national scale rating zaA/zaA-1), due to inflationary pressure, the weakness of
the U.S. dollar against commodity currencies, and the lack of significant by-products. The
ratings are further constrained by country risks, notably in South Africa where 36% of GFI's
EBITDA is generated and where discussions regarding government policy toward the mining sector
are ongoing within the ruling party. In our view, the geographical diversification is not likely
to change materially over the coming years.
Our assessment of GFI's key financial profile factors in its current low leverage; a
moderate financial policy that dictates a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.0x; "adequate"
liquidity that can support GFI's operations under our conservative price assumptions; and the
company's willingness to cut down capital expenditure (capex) and production in order to cope
with a potentially lower gold price. These factors are mitigated by the company's probable
expansionary projects over the coming years, which are likely to lead to negative free operating
cash flow (FOCF), under a more prudent gold price.
S&P base-case operating scenario Gold stills plays an important role as a safe haven at a
time when investors fear a double-dip recession in the European Economic and Monetary Union
(eurozone) and another U.S. central bank quantitative easing program. As a result, gold prices
remain very volatile (trading between $1,319/oz and $1,895/oz during 2011). The current price is
$1,600/oz.
Under our base-case credit scenario, we project that GFI will generate EBITDA of South
African rand (ZAR) 16.9 billion ($2.0 billion) in 2012, somewhat below the EBITDA of ZAR18.9
billion in 2011. This scenario takes into account:
-- A gold price assumption of $1,300/oz for the rest of 2012 (and an average realized price
of $1,650/oz for the year to date), reflecting high volatility and low predictability of the
price of gold, which is susceptible to changes in investors' sentiment.
-- Total attributable production of 3.5Moz (actual total attributable production of 1.7Moz
in the first-half of 2012). We assume the additional production expected from the South Deep
mine (approximately 50Koz-70Koz), will cover the slow deterioration in output from some of GFI's
other mines. That said, South African safety stoppages and other one time issues, as seen
recently at GFI's flagship Kloof Driefontein Complex (known as KDC), could lead to lower
production levels.
-- Cash costs of $840/oz, reflecting an increase by 20% driven by electricity prices, labor
costs, general mining inflation, and the deterioration in ore grades. On the other hand, we
factor in a more favorable foreign exchange (F/X) in our scenario of lower gold prices (that is,
the strength of the U.S. dollar against commodity currencies, notably the South African rand) in
the case of a quicker-than-anticipated recovery of the U.S. economy.
-- Some flexibility in terms of exploration and corporate costs.
With a more-favorable gold price, of about $1,600/oz in 2012, we believe that EBITDA could
reach ZAR19.3 billion. This is not our base-case scenario, however.
We believe that economic uncertainty over the medium term should support healthy gold
prices, higher than miners' total cash costs (including exploration costs and sustainable
capex). However, under our rating scenario, in the short term, we view a potential, temporary
mismatch between the price of gold and GFI's cost-structure as the main risk, decreasing EBITDA
materially, as per the assumptions above. In our view, GFI's cash position is weaker than those
of other investment grade gold miners and could come under pressure if costs continue to
increase without a parallel increase in the gold price. In our view, the cost position will
improve, but not dramatically, after the completion of the South Deep mine.
Country risk, particularly risk related to possible changes in taxes and royalties, is
becoming an ongoing challenge for the global mining industry. In GFI's case, the debates in
South Africa regarding mining policy create some uncertainty (South Africa contributed 36% to
GFI's EBITDA in 2011) but we consider it too early to quantify the possible impact. More
positively, we have seen recent changes in the gold mining corporate tax regime in South Africa,
and Eskom has announced that the electricity tariffs increase, scheduled for 2012 and 2013, will
be lower than previously thought. However, these measures, in our view, are unlikely to improve
cash flow to levels seen in past years; as GFI's tax expenses to the South African government
were relatively small.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario GFI has a public objective of
reaching a production under development level of 5.0Moz by 2015, from the current 3.7Moz. In
order to meet this target, GFI will have to sustain current production at the existing mines and
bring several new projects online (such as Chucapaka and Yanfoila, among others). We believe
that the company will need to invest an additional ZAR6 billion-7 billion a year on top of the
maintenance capex (which we estimate at $150-$200/oz per year, equivalent to ZAR5.0
billion-ZAR6.0 billion) in order to preserve the current production rate and ultimately reach
its target. We understand that at this stage, none of the future projects--except for the South
Deep project--were approved or funded by the company, giving the company flexibility if the gold
price weakens as per our base-case scenario.
In this scenario, we assume GFI will be able to generate positive FOCF of ZAR0.3 billion in
2012, based on funds from operations (FFO) of ZAR14.2 billion and capex of ZAR14.0 billion. In
2011, GFI generated FOCF of ZAR4.0 billion. Under our conservative price deck assumption of
$1,200/oz in 2013, we view GFI's weak cash position leading to negative FOCF, even under the
assumption of taking on board its capex flexibility. On a positive side, we believe GFI has
sufficient liquidity sources to cope with this scenario, before taking other extraordinary
measures (for example, shutting down mines).
With total adjusted debt of ZAR11.8 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, the above results would
translate into a very supportive FFO-to-debt ratio of 97% in 2012 and 42% in 2013. We view
FFO-to-debt of 30%-35% over the business cycle as commensurate with the rating.
Liquidity
We view GFI's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The company's short-term credit
rating is 'A-3'. We estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity as of
Dec. 31, 2011, for the following 12 months will be more than 1.2x and more than 1.0x for the 12
months following. Our assessment reflects the $1 billion new revolving credit facility (RCF) GFI
secured earlier this year and minor maturities in the next two years.
Under our prudent assumptions for gold prices in 2012-2013, and taking into account possible
related changes in GFI's cash cost structure, we project the following sources of liquidity as
of March 31, 2012:
-- Cash on balance sheet of about ZAR4.2 b